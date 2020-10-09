United had run out of international spots after trading for Peru’s Yordy Reyna, signing Venezuela’s Gelmin Rivas and dealing an international slot to Montreal.

Flores, sidelined since late August with a facial fracture and concussion, is expected to accompany the team to Chicago for Sunday night’s match against the Fire.

In the second trade, which people close to the situation said was close to being finalized, United was to recoup the $50,000 lost in the Kansas City deal by dealing Higuain to expansion Miami.

The 35-year-old attacker, in his first season in Washington following a standout tenure with Columbus, had requested the trade after his brother, 32, signed a lucrative deal Sept. 18 to join Miami from Italian power Juventus.

The siblings have not been teammates since 2005-07 with River Plate in Argentina.

“His dream is to play with his brother,” a person familiar with the trade talks said. United preferred to retain to him, but, the person said, “we know family is important.”

The Higuain reunion was the dream of fans in three cities.

For some time, Columbus supporters had hoped Gonzalo would someday join Federico with the Crew. And when Federico joined United as a free agent early this year, D.C. claimed the MLS discovery rights to Gonzalo in hopes of signing him late in the campaign.

But Gonzalo’s salary demands ($7 million per year) were too rich for United’s tastes, so Miami stepped up. (D.C. received $50,000 in general allocation money to relinquish Gonzalo’s league rights.)

Federico, who is a permanent U.S. resident and doesn’t count against the international roster limit, made 10 appearances for United, all as a substitute, totaling 155 minutes. He scored late goals in consecutive matches against Toronto and New England at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida.

Olsen had suggested Federico would play a larger role when MLS resumed the regular season in home markets in late August, but that never came to fruition.

And now with Flores returning and Reyna in the mix, Higuain was unlikely to play much the rest of the season.

In the meantime, United was preparing to play its final seven regular season matches without captain Steven Birnbaum, a center back who has suffered recurring ankle injuries. Birnbaum missed five consecutive matches, returned to start three in a row, then sat out the 4-1 defeat at New York City FC on Wednesday. He is wearing a walking boot, people close to the team said.

Midfielder Ulises Segura, who has missed five straight matches with a calf injury, is not expected back in the regular season.

Birnbaum and Segura joined Paul Arriola (knee), Felipe Martins (knee) and Mohammed Abu (knee) on the long-term injury list.