On Friday, Cuban provided an update on social media of West’s status, posting a picture of West smiling and riding a horse at a treatment facility.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West,” Cuban wrote Friday afternoon. “A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

West, 37, began the first phase of his recovery earlier this week and was “roughing it out,” according to TMZ.

“When we take the time to help one another we can give folks the opportunity to get back on track. I’m proud of Delonte West for taking these first steps,” congressman Colin Allred (D-Tex.), who is also a former NFL linebacker, tweeted. “Thanks, @mcuban for setting a great example and thanks to our treatment facilities here in Dallas for the amazing work you do.”

Former MLB star Darryl Strawberry, who publicly battled substance abuse during his career, is now an ordained minister and he offered support to West this week.

“I just want him to know that people like me, that’s in recovery, been in recovery for a long time, is praying for him and thinking about him,” Strawberry told TMZ. “If there’s anything I can ever do to encourage him and sit down and have a talk with him, I just hope he can reach out and do that.”

At Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., West was named The Washington Post’s 2001 All-Met Boys Player of the Year. Collegiately, he helped St. Joseph’s to a 27-0 regular season and an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA Tournament before being selected 24th overall in the 2004 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He spent eight seasons in the league, playing for the Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks.

During the 2011 NBA lockout, West applied for a position at Home Depot and worked for Regency Furniture in Brandywine, Md. From 2013 through 2015, West continued to play, attempting comebacks in China, Venezuela and the then-NBA Developmental League. He never returned to the NBA and struggled to get his life back on track.

In 2016, a basketball fan saw West shoeless and alone outside of a Houston restaurant. The fan said he asked if he was Delonte West, to which the former NBA player responded, “I used to be, but I’m not about that life anymore.” West was spotted in Sept. 2019, allegedly homeless. In January, video was posted on social media showing West being attacked in the middle of a road in Prince George’s County. More video related to the incident surfaced showing West handcuffed, shirtless and speaking incoherently while on the side of a road.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008 after an incident with an official following a Cavaliers preseason game. He opened up to The Post in 2015 about his struggles.

“I am bipolar — just like the rest of us in the world,” West said, adding at the time that he was not taking medicine to treat his diagnosis. “So bipolar is defined as something sad happens, you’re sad. Something happy happens, you’re happy. I think pretty much everyone in the world is like that. Now there’s different levels. How long do you stay sad? How does it affect your behavior? How do you handle these emotions?"