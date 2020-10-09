Samsonov, 23, is coming off an impressive rookie year and is expected to be the team’s No. 1 goaltender next season.

The 38-year-old Lundqvist was an unrestricted agent. The Rangers bought out the final season of his seven-year contract.

“Henrik is one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, and we are pleased to have him join our organization,” General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a release. “Henrik has the competitive drive and the ability to help our team compete for a championship. We feel he will be an excellent fit for our team and provide leadership to our organization and our young goaltenders.”

Lundqvist, who had been the face of the franchise in New York, carried an $8.5 million salary cap hit and was owed $5.5 million for the 2020-21 season. He was on the final year of a $59.5 million deal signed in December 2013. The Rangers still have young netminders in Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev as they move on from Lundqvist.

Lundqvist could now become an important mentor to a young Samsonov, who has no playoff experience. Samsonov is months removed from suffering an undisclosed injury while the NHL season was paused during the novel coronavirus pandemic. He did not travel with the team to Toronto for the playoffs, instead staying in Washington to undergo treatment. He is still expected to be ready for the start of training camp, the date of which has still not been set.

Lundqvist, a five-time all-star, played his entire NHL career with New York and holds a career record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in 887 career games.

He is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins, save percentage and shutouts. He also holds the record for playoff wins and playoff shutouts. Lundqvist won the Vezina Trophy in 2011-12 and was a finalist for the honor in four other seasons.

Lundqvist is still in search of his first Stanley Cup championship. In 11 of his 15 seasons with the Rangers, the team made the playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference finals three times. The team made it to the Stanley Cup finals in 2014, losing to the Los Angeles Kings.

Speculation about Lundqvist’s move to Washington began after the buyout was announced in late September. He made it known he did not want to retire, but rather wanted the chance to compete on a Cup-worthy team.

After the first round of the draft on Tuesday, MacLellan didn’t deny the rumors that Lundqvist would be a Capital come Friday, but instead noted that the team was in the market for a veteran backup goaltender and Lundqvist was a “really strong candidate” for the team.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.