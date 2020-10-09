The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday at AdventHealth Arena. Follow along for live updates.

  • How to watch: The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
  • What to watch for: With a victory, the Lakers would win their 17th NBA title in franchise history. It would be the fourth title for LeBron James.
October 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 5

By Kareem Copeland

The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the 17th championship in franchise history Friday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The Lakers are coming off a 102-96 victory in Game 4.

LeBron James is chasing his fourth NBA title as he attempts to win a championship with his third organization. He’s averaged 26.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the playoffs. One story line to watch is whether James or Anthony Davis would be named MVP if the Lakers were to win. Davis is going for his first ring and has averaged 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during this playoff run.

The Athletic has reported that the Heat will be without point guard Goran Dragic, again, as he deals with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Rookie Tyler Herro has started at guard in his place. Star forward Jimmy Butler has averaged 27.5 points and 10 assists in the Finals and the Heat will need him to shine to avoid elimination. He posted a triple double in Miami’s Game 3 victory. The Heat also need more from Bam Adebayo after he scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his Game 4 return from a neck strain that forced him to miss the previous two games.