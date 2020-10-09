China’s state-run television network, CCTV, is airing Game 5 of the NBA Finals after not broadcasting any of the league’s games in over a year. The station had stopped airing games since Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of protests in Hong Kong last October.

“During the recent Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, the NBA sent their well wishes to fans in China,” CCTV said in a statement, per ESPN. “We also took note of the league has been continuously delivering goodwill [to China], particularly making positive contributions to Chinese people’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.”

The NBA’s relationship with China has been strained since Morey’s tweet. Events were canceled, broadcasting pulled and Commissioner Adam Silver has previously said the league expected to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in Chinese business.

Basketball and the NBA is hugely popular in China and the league and individual players have conducted business and had strong relationships with the country for years. The Rockets were one of the most popular teams in China since drafting Yao Ming in 2002 and the team has actively marketed to those fans.