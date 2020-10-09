The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday at AdventHealth Arena. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: The game is scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
  • What to watch for: With a victory, the Lakers would win their 17th NBA title in franchise history. It would be the fourth title for LeBron James.
October 9, 2020 at 10:24 PM EDT
Heat leads Lakers 60-56 at halftime

By Kareem Copeland

Jimmy Butler hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining to put the Miami Heat up 60-56 at halftime as he continued the fight to stave off elimination.

Butler scored 22 points on 7 for 10 shooting in the first half to go along with six assists and six rebounds. The Heat shot 6 for 15 from behind the arc, including a pair of triples from Butler and Tyler Herro late in the second quarter to hold onto the league.

LeBron James scored 21 points on 9 for 11 shooting and Anthony Davis added 13 points as the only Lakers to score in double figures. Miami took an 11-point lead in the second quarter, but the Lakers responded with an 8-0 run to get back in the game. Los Angeles shot 56.1 percent from the floor in the first half.

October 9, 2020 at 10:05 PM EDT
Butler on a mission

By Kareem Copeland

Heat star forward Jimmy Butler is playing like a man who isn’t ready to leave the bubble.

Butler has been doing a bit of everything as the Heat got out to a 11-point lead midway through the second quarter. He scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out five assists in 18 minutes of play. He’s currently shooting 6 for 8 from the field and has three steals.

Butler posted a triple double in Miami’s lone win of the series.

October 9, 2020 at 9:50 PM EDT
Heat leads 25-24 after first quarter, Davis limps off

By Kareem Copeland

The Miami Heat lead the Los Angeles Lakers 25-24 after the first quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The biggest moment of the quarter came late when Lakers star forward Anthony Davis went down untouched and grabbed the back of his heel and ankle area. He walked off the court while the ball was still in play and sat on a nearby table. Davis then crumpled to the ground as trainers came to help. He eventually walked off the court, began to head toward the locker room before staying in the bench area trying to walk around with a pronounced limp.

The Lakers say he is available to return and that he reaggravated a heel contusion.

The Heat were perfect out of the gate and started the game 4 for 4 from the field before cooling off and going 1-7. The Lakers used a 7-0 run to take a 14-11 lead and a Davis jumper over Bam Adebayo increased the lead to 18-13.

Miami responded with a 9-0 run to take a 22-18 lead highlighted by a Duncan Robinson dunk and a Jimmy Butler midrange fade away.

October 9, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
Lakers don ‘Black Mamba’ uniforms

By Kareem Copeland

The Los Angeles Lakers broke out their “Black Mamba” alternate uniforms for what they hope is a clinching Game 5.

The black jerseys with gold piping were originally designed by Kobe Bryant and Nike and worn in 2018. The Lakers are 4-0 when wearing them this postseason. The team was supposed to wear the uniforms in Game 2 and Game 7.

“It means something,” LeBron James said this week, per ESPN. “Something more than just a uniform. It represents an individual who gave the franchise 20 years of his blood, sweat and tears and his dedication to his craft, both on and off the floor, to make that franchise be proud of him, and hopefully vice versa.”

The team has honored Bryant all season after he died in a helicopter crash in January.

In other fashion news, Anthony Davis wore all gold custom Kobe 5s in what could be his first championship-winning game.

October 9, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
China to broadcast Game 5 after year-long break

By Kareem Copeland

China’s state-run television network, CCTV, is airing Game 5 of the NBA Finals after not broadcasting any of the league’s games in over a year. The station had stopped airing games since Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of protests in Hong Kong last October.

“During the recent Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, the NBA sent their well wishes to fans in China,” CCTV said in a statement, per ESPN. “We also took note of the league has been continuously delivering goodwill [to China], particularly making positive contributions to Chinese people’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.”

The NBA’s relationship with China has been strained since Morey’s tweet. Events were canceled, broadcasting pulled and Commissioner Adam Silver has previously said the league expected to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in Chinese business.

Basketball and the NBA is hugely popular in China and the league and individual players have conducted business and had strong relationships with the country for years. The Rockets were one of the most popular teams in China since drafting Yao Ming in 2002 and the team has actively marketed to those fans.

“We recognize that the views expressed by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey have deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable,” the NBA said in a statement at the time. “While Daryl has made it clear that his tweet does not represent the Rockets or the NBA, the values of the league support individuals’ educating themselves and sharing their views on matters important to them.”

October 9, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 5

By Kareem Copeland

The Los Angeles Lakers look to clinch the 17th championship in franchise history Friday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. The Lakers are coming off a 102-96 victory in Game 4.

LeBron James is chasing his fourth NBA title as he attempts to win a championship with his third organization. He’s averaged 26.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists in the playoffs. One story line to watch is whether James or Anthony Davis would be named MVP if the Lakers were to win. Davis is going for his first ring and has averaged 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks during this playoff run.

The Athletic has reported that the Heat will be without point guard Goran Dragic, again, as he deals with a torn plantar fascia in his left foot. Rookie Tyler Herro has started at guard in his place. Star forward Jimmy Butler has averaged 27.5 points and 10 assists in the Finals and the Heat will need him to shine to avoid elimination. He posted a triple double in Miami’s Game 3 victory. The Heat also need more from Bam Adebayo after he scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his Game 4 return from a neck strain that forced him to miss the previous two games.