“Overnight,” NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said in August, “we’re becoming one of the largest testing entities in the country.”

One month into its season, the NFL has discovered firsthand the limitations of even a world-class testing system. The Tennessee Titans experienced an outbreak that remains ongoing. One New England Patriots star tested positive Saturday. Another Patriots star tested positive Wednesday, two days after the Patriots played a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. A Las Vegas Raiders player tested positive Wednesday. The league rescheduled two games last weekend. The fates of several games this week remain in question. The season is not at the cliff’s edge, but this week it crept toward it.

The NFL’s medical experts knew players would test positive and miss games, and they anticipated testing alone would not keep teams safe. The league viewed testing as a crucial tool for identifying infected people so they can be isolated, and the NFL paired the testing with a sophisticated tracking system so it could record the proximity of players and other employees while at the facility, which enables it to isolate close contacts of the infected.

Still, it knew there would be gaps in any testing system. Are we seeing them now?

“Obviously,” Johns Hopkins University infectious-disease expert Amesh Adalja said. “You can see what’s happening at the White House, let alone with sports.

“You can’t just do testing and expect that’s going to be a panacea,” Adalja added. “Testing has to be coupled with other mitigation efforts. The NBA and the NHL were very successful because they had a very aggressive bubbling strategy, whereas Major League Baseball and the NFL and college sports don’t necessarily have that ability. They’re not doing the same thing. So testing can help, but it doesn’t obviate the need to educate your players, your coaches, your staff about what types of activities are going to put them at risk.”

The NFL’s first crisis has coincidentally dovetailed with the outbreak at the White House, which included President Trump contracting the virus and being hospitalized. Multiple doctors pointed to the White House outbreak as an example of what the NFL is confronting regarding the hazards of testing alone.

“I’m not saying this at all politically motivated, but basically the White House, their covid-19 control program was also based on really just frequent testing but without any of the measures probably you and I follow all the time, like wearing face masks religiously, particularly when you’re indoors,” said Stanford infectious-disease specialist Dean Winslow, who consulted with the NBA on the creation of its Disney World bubble. “And avoiding crowded indoor events or crowded events period. … Frequent testing by itself is really not the answer to controlling covid-19.”

Doctors and infectious-disease experts pointed to three ways testing, even daily testing, can miss infected people. Tests are imperfect — just as false positives have cropped up, there can be false negatives. “Specimen collection” can be an issue, when not enough material is swabbed to render an accurate result.

Most problematic, people can become positive and infectious between testing periods. “Even if you’re testing once a day, you could have got them before they started to shed virus,” said Danielle Ompad, associate professor of epidemiology at the New York University School of Global Public Health.

As an example, Adalja said a player who tests negative at 8 a.m. on a Monday could become positive while in the facility and not know it until his results come back from the test he takes at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“It’s not like an insulin pump that’s monitoring your blood glucose every instant of the day continuously,” Adalja said. “These are discrete tests that are getting done at certain times. So there’s always an interval there. We don’t know what the frequency is that you need to monitor, what the optimal frequency is for sports. But it’s not surprising that you’re seeing things fall through.”

Those testing gaps could create the possibility of the virus jumping from one team to another. After Monday night’s game, Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore embraced Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the field, and the two spoke in proximity. Those interactions are by rule forbidden, but the NFL has allowed them to slide.

Gilmore tested positive upon returning to New England, raising the possibility he had been shedding the virus while next to Mahomes. Mahomes called the interaction a “mental lapse” and said he and his pregnant fiancee are sleeping in separate beds.

Those intervals may also help explain the extended timeline of the Titans’ outbreak. Defensive back Greg Mabin, reportedly Tennessee’s first case, received a positive test Sept. 24, three days after the Titans signed him to their practice squad. On Sept. 26, outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen tested positive. He did not travel to Minnesota when the Titans played the Vikings, but all players who had contact with him did.

On Sept. 28, the day after Tennessee beat Minnesota, the Titans had eight positive tests. At least one Titans player or coach would test positive for five days in a row, even as Tennessee closed its facility in accordance with NFL protocols. Two more members of the Titans tested positive across Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the total to 23.

Though the Titans closed their practice facility (the league is investigating whether Tennessee players violated NFL rules by holding player-led workouts outside the facility after it was shut down), players continued to receive drive-through tests daily. The staggered timeline suggests the outbreak happened because of the time gaps in testing.

“I would say that there’s a good chance of that,” Ompad said. “But there’s no way to say, ‘Yes, that’s exactly happened.’ ”

The NFL understood the issues with testing heading into the season, emphasizing that while testing can help with containment, the simple acts of mask-wearing, distancing, hand-washing and reporting symptoms were how to prevent spread.

“We can never be lulled into thinking, ‘Well, so-and-so tested negative, we’re all good to go,’ ” Sills said this summer. “That’s been a consistent message. There are some people who think, ‘You test everybody and they’re negative, let’s just go play football.’ We don’t approach it that way.”

The NFL requires measures such as mask-wearing and distancing at all team facilities, and it has reinforced its protocols with increasing stridency. After a conference call with coaches and executives, Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo this week increasing the penalties for noncompliance so they could include losing draft picks or even forfeiting a game.

The need for those measures underscores the challenges of operating without a bubble. Owing to team size and the space required for practice fields, the NFL did not view a closed system as possible. Sills said in an interview with NFL Network that “everything is on the table” when asked about the league potentially using a bubble system later this season.

“They didn’t really have control over it like the NBA did,” Winslow said. “The frequent testing by itself is still not going to prevent cases from occurring if you’re not doing the full thing the NBA did. You’re still allowing people to live their lives back at home, and you can’t control them as well as you can when you’re in this isolated bubble.”

The NFL survived training camp with a remarkably low number of cases, but medical experts within the league worried those results would not last. The routine of training camp reduced the possibility someone would contract the virus outside the facility and bring it in. The hum and churn of the season eliminated that benefit — without a bubble, people are living their lives.

“Once we get out of training camp mode and shift into regular season mode, a lot of people kind of fall back into their normal social pattern,” Scott Trulock, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ director of health and player performance, said this summer. “Once that occurs, are we still going to maintain what we have been at this point?”

Despite the rancor of this week, medical experts said they believe the NFL will be able to finish its season. Winslow said frequently testing and isolating positive cases will ultimately be enough to let the NFL proceed, despite its flaws. Ompad said it will be possible but “exceedingly difficult” based on the nature of both testing and the sport — players who could be infected but don’t know it will be breathing hard in proximity to others.

The NFL is determined to conclude the year. It expected it would face challenges, and it knows there will be more to come.