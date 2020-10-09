Lyons did not disclose which insurance companies the USOPC has sued. A copy of the lawsuit, filed in Colorado state court in Denver, was not immediately available.
Hundreds of girls and women have sued the USOPC, Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics over Nassar’s abuse. In 2018, Michigan State paid $500 million to settle claims brought by more than 330 victims. In hopes of reaching a settlement, the USOPC and USA Gymnastics, which is mired in bankruptcy proceedings, have been participating in mediation with Nassar victims.
“This lawsuit should have been filed years ago,” said John Manly, an attorney for more than 200 girls and women assaulted by Nassar, including several Olympic gymnasts. “The fact it wasn’t reflects the USOPC’s indifference to the survivors’ collective fate and the utter incompetence of its leadership.”
Nassar, 57, is serving what is effectively a life sentence after convictions of sexually assaulting children and possession of child pornography. He assaulted hundreds of girls and women during his career in sports medicine, often under the guise of medical treatment, while working at Michigan State and as a volunteer doctor for Team USA’s women gymnasts.
