In meetings after the announcement that seven players would be unavailable, Mendenhall noticed chairs a bit farther apart than before and coaches wearing face coverings for longer periods. There was less interaction in the locker room and while walking through the hallways and stairwells of the football facility.

The Cavaliers’ figurative bubble finally had burst, catching the entire program somewhat off-guard at the worst possible time, only days before facing top-ranked Clemson on the road in one of the few stadiums that is allowing the general public to attend.

This week, after that 41-23 loss, Virginia (1-1) has refocused with a better handle on how to prepare with a compromised roster heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against North Carolina State (2-1) at Scott Stadium, where only relatives of players and coaches will be permitted.

“There was definitely a kind of shock because I think for not having any positive cases for so long, you feel like you’re a little invincible,” said Virginia left guard Dillon Reinkensmeyer, a redshirt senior. “But you kind of realize this virus doesn’t have favorites, so we have to be on our game every week.”

Offensive line coach Garett Tujague, players said, reminds his charges to consider game week in two parts, the first being the days leading to kickoff and the second the actual game. So following safety protocols to the letter during game week ensures the best chance of winning on game day.

Against Clemson, the shorthanded Cavaliers were fortunate to have all of their starters on the field, although they were without one full-time assistant coach. Mendenhall declined to disclose which assistant was unavailable and if that coach would be back for the Wolfpack game.

It was the first time since players were permitted back to campus for individual voluntary workouts in July that the reigning ACC Coastal Division champions had any member of the football program out because of a positive test or contact tracing.

“We went so long without a positive test, I almost think that we possibly considered it wasn’t going to affect our program,” Mendenhall said. “You know, somehow we were going to be the team that it just wasn’t going to hit, and then last week’s testing, sure enough, here were some positives, and all of us, I think, were tightening our masks and spacing out a little more.”

The final round of testing each week comes Friday morning, as mandated by ACC coronavirus protocols, but, according to coaches around the conference, the timing of when results become available varies.

Mendenhall, for instance, indicated he did not receive results from last week’s second round of testing administered Wednesday until late the following night.

Then players, coaches and support staff underwent the third round of testing Friday. Occasionally, results of Friday tests do not come back until Saturday morning, leaving teams in a predicament if a significant player, or even entire position group, is affected.