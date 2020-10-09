It is on to the League Championship Series now, with the Rays punching the fourth and final ticket with a dramatic 2-1 win over the New York Yankees at San Diego’s Petco Park, thanks to a solo homer by backup first baseman Mike Brosseau off legendary Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman in the bottom of the eighth inning. Tampa Bay will face the Houston Astros in the ALCS beginning Sunday, also in San Diego.

The Yankees will check out of MLB’s Southern California bubble and go home — still looking for their first trip to the World Series since winning it all in 2009 — but not before co-authoring an epic contest punctuated by one of the cruelest endings imaginable Friday night.

Brosseau’s go-ahead homer came at the end of a tense 10-pitch at-bat against Chapman, the flame-throwing lefty who has been on the mound for some of baseball’s most memorable October finishes. It touched off a wild celebration in the Rays’ dugout, which then regrouped — and exploded again when right-hander Diego Castillo secured the final, clinching out.

A game entering its fourth hour, a pitchers’ duel where the fastballs went from fast to faster to fastest as the innings went by, fittingly arrived with one out in the eighth at Brosseau vs. Chapman — a matchup that, earlier this season, saw the latter fire a 101-mph fastball at the former’s head, touching off a benches-clearing standoff and resulting in a suspension for Chapman.

“We put that in the past,” said Brosseau, whose homer came in just his fifth plate appearance of this postseason, when asked about avenging Chapman’s purpose pitch. “We came to here win a series and move on.”

Largely because of their lowest-in-the-majors payroll, their paltry attendance figures and their lack of superstar names, the Rays are often treated like some sort of Cinderella who should be glad just to be here, instead of the model of efficiency and consistency they are — with six 90-win seasons between 2010 and 2019 and, this year, a division title and the best record in the AL.

The entire Rays lineup, one through nine, may have earned a little more than half what Yankees ace Gerrit Cole did for this season.

But this was no upset. The Rays went 40-20 this season, a 108-win pace when extrapolated over 162 games, and beat the Yankees in eight of their 10 regular season meetings. And Friday night, in the biggest game of their season, the Rays matched the Yankees’ more heralded arms pitch for pitch. The trip to the ALCS is Tampa Bay’s first since 2008, when it reached the World Series before falling to the Philadelphia Phillies.

All the game’s runs were scored on solo homers, with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Rays right fielder Austin Meadows trading blasts in the middle innings and Brosseau breaking the tie with his drive to left against Chapman in the eighth.

If you didn’t have a 99-mph fastball or some sort of demonic, wipeout, secondary pitch — or more likely, both — you had no business getting anywhere near the Petco Field mound Friday night. Baseball, or at least the discipline of pitching, reached some sort of evolutionary milestone in Game 5 of this division series, its tale told on the radar-gun readouts. According to MLB.com, 61 percent of the fastballs thrown Friday night came in at 97 mph or above.

It underscored the fundamental difference between the teams that the Yankees, facing a winner-take-all Game 5, could give the ball to the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history — ace right-hander Gerrit Cole, a former No. 1 overall pick earning $36 million this season in the first year of a nine-year $324 million deal — and let him go until he got tired, while the Rays resorted to trying to match him inning for inning with a parade of talented but low-paid arms.

Cole took the mound Friday night in the road grays of the Yankees, pitching against a team from St. Petersburg, Fla., in a stadium in downtown San Diego, for the chance to face his old team, the Houston Astros, in the ALCS, also in San Diego — the sort of convoluted geography that was only possible in the chaotic, pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

While Cole, pitching on short rest for the first time in his career, lasted 5⅓ innings for the Yankees, the Rays, among the most innovative franchises in the game, cobbled together outs in painstaking fashion. They started their parade of relievers in the third inning.

The Rays had 12 different pitchers start games for them this season and 12 different pitchers record saves — including four who did both — and you got the feeling the Rays, if they had the option, would have used them all Friday night in Game 5. As it was, they cycled through only five pitchers, their very best arms, every last one of them seemingly possessing unhittable stuff.

The Yankees’ best arms were all high-priced imports — Cole, Zack Britton, Chapman — while the Rays’ were mainly recycled pieces, acquired mostly as prospects in various salary dumps and turned into coldblooded strikeout machines: Tyler Glasnow, Nick Anderson, Peter Fairbanks. Castillo, their final pitcher of the night, is a homegrown product making near the league minimum salary.

The ALCS didn’t get the sexy matchup Fox Sports executives and New Yorkers were undoubtedly hoping for. A Yankees-Astros matchup would have marked the third time in four seasons those teams met in October with a World Series berth at stake.