Schilling, 32, is a left defenseman who played 54 games last season with the Manitoba Moose, the Jets’ AHL affiliate, recording five goals and 19 assists. The Jets signed him to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $700,000 in July of 2019.

Schilling’s signing is thought to be for depth purposes for the organization, and he is looked at as AHL captain material. He is projected to land in the 8-10 range on Washington’s organizational defensemen depth chart, with the ability to step into a depth role for the Caps if there is a need during the regular season.

AD

AD

In the 2018-19 season, he played in four games with the Jets, tallying one assist for his first career NHL point. He played in 64 games with the Moose, tallying 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) in 64 games. Schilling also played 210 career AHL games with the Hershey Bears between 2011-15, recording 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists).

Despite the signing, it appears the Capitals still need to acquire a depth forward, either on the free agent market or through a trade. With Daniel Sprong, who signed a one-way, two-year deal in September, expected to be with the big club next season, the Capitals only have 12 forwards on their active roster and little cap space to work with.

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said Friday that the team is “still exploring a couple things” and “it could go a couple different ways.” The Capitals also still needs to re-sign restricted free agent defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, to whom they extended a qualifying offer to on Wednesday. Siegenthaler is expected to get a contract upward of $1 million. MacLellan said the team is still in talks with Siegenthaler’s agent and noted both sides “have some time” to strike a deal.

AD

AD

“We’re happy with the way he’s progressed and we want to continue to develop him in our organization,” MacLellan said.

MacLellan also noted that while the Caps did not extend a qualifying offer to Travis Boyd, it’s possible the team could circle back and talk to him in the future.

“Sometimes that number gets a little too high in the bottom-end of the lineup and we wanted flexibility and we can continue to pursue him or anybody else in that category that suits a salary need for us,” MacLellan said.