All times Eastern.

Time Time Game TV Noon Noon No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M ESPN Noon Noon No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina ABC Noon Noon No. 17 LSU at Missouri SEC Network Alternate Noon Noon No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma Fox Noon Noon North Carolina State at Virginia ACC Network Noon Noon Louisiana Monroe at Liberty ESPN2 Noon Noon South Carolina at Vanderbilt SEC Network 12:30 12:30 Duke at Syracuse MASN (in D.C. area) 1:30 1:30 The Citadel at Army CBS Sports Network 3:30 3:30 No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia CBS 3:30 3:30 Texas San Antonio at No. 15 BYU ESPN2 3:30 3:30 Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State ABC 4 4 Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn ESPN 4 4 Kansas State at TCU Fox 4 4 Pittsburgh at Boston College ACC Network 4 4 Middle Tennessee at Florida International ESPNU 6 6 Temple at Navy CBS Sports Network 7:30 7:30 No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson ABC 7:30 7:30 No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi ESPN 7:30 7:30 Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame NBC 7:30 7:30 Mississippi State at Kentucky SEC Network 7:30 7:30 UTEP at Louisiana Tech ESPN2 7:30 7:30 Marshall at Western Kentucky MASN2 (in D.C. area) 8 8 Charlotte at North Texas ESPNU

Projected at least to contend in the SEC this year, Texas A&M hasn’t done much of that in its first two games, an unimpressive five-point home win over Vanderbilt followed by a mostly noncompetitive four-touchdown loss at Alabama last weekend. The main issue for the Aggies, especially against the Crimson Tide, was pass defense — Mac Jones completed 20 for 27 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns. Now Texas A&M hosts Florida and quarterback Kyle Trask, who has completed 71.8 percent of his passes, has thrown for 10 touchdowns and has only one interception. Tight end Kyle Pitts has caught six of those scoring throws. As noted by ESPN’s gambling crew, the Gators are 7-0 straight up as road favorites under Coach Dan Mullen, winning each game by at least eight points, and they’re giving six points Saturday. …

Trivia time! What team has the SEC’s longest winning streak at eight games? No, it isn’t Alabama, and defending national champion LSU already has a loss this season. The answer is Tennessee, which hasn’t lost in nearly a calendar year. Coach Jeremy Pruitt has the Vols crawling back toward national relevance, something that hasn’t been said since the Phillip Fulmer era. (Somehow, Tennessee last finished a season as a top-10 team in 2001.) It’s probably too early to declare the Vols totally back — they haven’t beaten a ranked team or even a particularly good team in those eight straight wins — but Tennessee could take a big step forward with a win at Georgia. The Vols haven’t beaten a top-10 team since a win over the Bulldogs in 2006, a run of 33 straight losses, but they might be getting Georgia in a good spot, sandwiched between games against Auburn and Alabama. But the Bulldogs have allowed only 16 points in two games and might have the nation’s stingiest defense. …