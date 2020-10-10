All times Eastern.
Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 4 Florida at No. 21 Texas A&M
ESPN
Noon
No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina
ABC
Noon
No. 17 LSU at Missouri
SEC Network Alternate
Noon
No. 22 Texas at Oklahoma
Fox
Noon
North Carolina State at Virginia
ACC Network
Noon
Louisiana Monroe at Liberty
ESPN2
Noon
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
SEC Network
12:30
Duke at Syracuse
MASN (in D.C. area)
1:30
The Citadel at Army
CBS Sports Network
3:30
No. 14 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
CBS
3:30
Texas San Antonio at No. 15 BYU
ESPN2
3:30
Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State
ABC
4
Arkansas at No. 13 Auburn
ESPN
4
Kansas State at TCU
Fox
4
Pittsburgh at Boston College
ACC Network
4
Middle Tennessee at Florida International
ESPNU
6
Temple at Navy
CBS Sports Network
7:30
No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson
ABC
7:30
No. 2 Alabama at Mississippi
ESPN
7:30
Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame
NBC
7:30
Mississippi State at Kentucky
SEC Network
7:30
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
ESPN2
7:30
Marshall at Western Kentucky
MASN2 (in D.C. area)
8
Charlotte at North Texas
ESPNU
Projected at least to contend in the SEC this year, Texas A&M hasn’t done much of that in its first two games, an unimpressive five-point home win over Vanderbilt followed by a mostly noncompetitive four-touchdown loss at Alabama last weekend. The main issue for the Aggies, especially against the Crimson Tide, was pass defense — Mac Jones completed 20 for 27 passes for 435 yards and four touchdowns. Now Texas A&M hosts Florida and quarterback Kyle Trask, who has completed 71.8 percent of his passes, has thrown for 10 touchdowns and has only one interception. Tight end Kyle Pitts has caught six of those scoring throws. As noted by ESPN’s gambling crew, the Gators are 7-0 straight up as road favorites under Coach Dan Mullen, winning each game by at least eight points, and they’re giving six points Saturday. …
Trivia time! What team has the SEC’s longest winning streak at eight games? No, it isn’t Alabama, and defending national champion LSU already has a loss this season. The answer is Tennessee, which hasn’t lost in nearly a calendar year. Coach Jeremy Pruitt has the Vols crawling back toward national relevance, something that hasn’t been said since the Phillip Fulmer era. (Somehow, Tennessee last finished a season as a top-10 team in 2001.) It’s probably too early to declare the Vols totally back — they haven’t beaten a ranked team or even a particularly good team in those eight straight wins — but Tennessee could take a big step forward with a win at Georgia. The Vols haven’t beaten a top-10 team since a win over the Bulldogs in 2006, a run of 33 straight losses, but they might be getting Georgia in a good spot, sandwiched between games against Auburn and Alabama. But the Bulldogs have allowed only 16 points in two games and might have the nation’s stingiest defense. …
Clemson has owned just about every ACC team in recent years (except for Syracuse, strangely) but few more so than Miami: The Tigers have won their past two games against the Hurricanes by a combined 96-3. Still, Miami will test the Tigers like no other team so far this season. Clemson had to replace four starters on the offensive line, giving quarterback Trevor Lawrence a little less time to do what he does, and Miami has been somewhat adept at getting to the quarterback. Plus, there’s Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King, who has yet to throw an interception.