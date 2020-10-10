A little more than a month into a herky-jerky season, it is becoming easier to sense the impact of the insularity created when much of nonconference play was thrown out the window. The ACC and Big 12 allowed teams one out-of-conference contest; the SEC is 20 percent of its way through a league-only schedule.

And instead of venturing deeper into autumn with a gradual buildup and an assortment of 5-0 or 6-0 teams both daunting and dubious, the lack of cross-pollination makes it difficult to figure out how teams stack up across regions and leagues.

The SEC is the leader in this, especially the West Division. Alabama is 2-0, and everyone else is 1-1. Is this a function of everyone being competitive? Or unremarkable, besides Alabama? It’s probably a bit of both. The East Division, for its part, has already formed two tiers: Florida, Georgia and Tennessee are 2-0, while Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt are all 0-2.

Things are a little better in the ACC, which is 8-1 in its nonconference games to date (projected bottom-feeder Georgia Tech lost to Central Florida). Its remaining unbeatens are Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. All were picked to finish in the top six in the league’s preseason poll, but games like The Citadel-Clemson and South Florida-Notre Dame do little to create a competitive barometer.

This same conversation is a month away from unfolding in the Big Ten, and six weeks from starting in earnest in the Pac-12. About the only power conference without such confusion is the Big 12, mainly because of its middling 2-3 mark against FBS nonconference foes. The presence of two dominant teams might have offset that problem, but 3-0 Oklahoma State is the league’s lone remaining unbeaten.

The largely siloed season is an understandable consequence of the pandemic, and it’s not worth complaining about it. Still, it’s already reduced the information available to make comparisons, a problem unlikely to get much better between now and the third weekend of December.

Which brings up the crux of the matter. Unless there are somehow four undefeated power conference champions, this shapes up as a greater headache than any the sport’s playoff committee faced in its first six seasons.

Five with the most at stake

1. Tennessee. Time to really learn something about the No. 14 Volunteers (2-0, 2-0 SEC), who have dispatched South Carolina and Missouri in their first two games and now venture to No. 3 Georgia in what should be one of the SEC East’s pivotal games this season. Tennessee has been outscored 122-26 in its last three games against the Bulldogs; simply being competitive would constitute progress, and winning between the hedges would unleash a torrent of “Is Tennessee Back?” commentary.

2. Miami. The No. 7 Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 ACC) have already done some fine work this season, though heading to No. 1 Clemson is an entirely different animal than facing the likes of Louisville and Florida State. Miami’s efficient way of going about its business to date has earned it some faith. Keeping things interesting in Death Valley would give it a little more. Stunning Clemson would give it a lot more.

3. Georgia. The Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 SEC) proved as much as anyone last weekend, smothering Auburn 27-6 in exactly the way a typical Kirby Smart team would be expected to play. Now, with a showdown with No. 2 Alabama on the horizon, this week’s encounter with Tennessee is merely about survival and not wasting a mulligan for the playoff quite so soon.

4 and 4a. Oklahoma and Texas. Woof. The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big Ten) and the No. 22 Longhorns (2-1, 1-1) are both coming off losses as they collide in Dallas. Oklahoma is already irrelevant for playoff purposes, and Texas might as well be after escaping Texas Tech in overtime and then losing to Texas Christian. Things are about to get worse for one of the Big 12’s banner programs.

5. Virginia Tech. The No. 19 Hokies (2-0, 2-0 ACC) have been shorthanded in their first two games, but still managed to steamroll N.C. State and outlast Duke. Now they head to No. 8 North Carolina (2-0, 2-0) with a potent rushing game led by Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert; win in Chapel Hill, and a 7-0 start looks more possible before Justin Fuente’s team confronts a severely backloaded schedule (Miami, at Pittsburgh, Clemson, Virginia) to close out the regular season.

Heisman watch

Just a few more weeks from Ohio State’s Justin Fields joining the list …

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 848 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INT passing. The junior hasn’t thrown a pick in his last 314 attempts, though Miami’s Turnover Chain defense stands in his way this week. His efficient work against Virginia (329 yards, three TDs) did nothing to diminish his status as the favorite to claim the Heisman. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Kyle Trask, Florida; 684 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT passing. The Gator senior wasn’t quite as ridiculous against South Carolina as he was in Florida’s opener, but he was still a crisp 21 of 29 for 268 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. He’ll try to keep rolling against No. 21 Texas A&M. (LW: 4)

3. QB D’Eriq King, Miami; 736 yards, six TDs passing; 157 yards, 1 TD rushing. King has done everything the Hurricanes could have hoped for in his one season in Coral Gables, at least so far. The graduate transfer from Houston will get an upper-level test Saturday when Miami visits Clemson. (LW: 3)

4. WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; 13 receptions for 276 yards and three TDs. Already a quality deep threat coming into the season, Waddle is averaging 21.2 yards per catch and has a pair of 100-yard receiving games as quarterback Mac Jones’s top target in Tuscaloosa. (LW: Not ranked).

5. TE Kyle Pitts, Florida; 12 receptions for 227 yards and six TDs. The Gator’s touchdown average dipped from four to three last week, but anyone who gets into the end zone every other time he touches the ball is difficult to ignore. (LW: 6)