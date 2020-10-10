Although the last-place club dismissed Olsen on Thursday, with seven games remaining in a pandemic-altered regular season, it’ll be some time before his imprint fades from the team’s identity. When Chad Ashton, Olsen’s longtime assistant, addressed his players Friday for the first time as interim coach, he dwelled on Olsen’s scrappy attitude as a player.

“I kind of realized how many guys probably had never seen him play,” Ashton said of Olsen, who is expected to stay with the organization in a new role. “So it was important to let them know that every time he stepped on the field, he gave all of himself. You never had to ask, ‘Could you have done more?’ because he always put his heart on the line, he always gave you every ounce that he had — body, mind, soul — every time.”

The post-Olsen era begins Sunday, when United (2-9-5) travels to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Fire (4-8-4). D.C. is mired in a four-game losing streak, but the club remains just seven points out of a spot in this season’s expanded 18-team playoff field.

“I mean, we’re last in the league right now. It’s no secret,” United captain Steven Birnbaum said. “We’re thinking [like] we’re in the playoffs right now and we have to win this game against Chicago this weekend. And then we go to the next one.”

Ashton, who coached at the University of Denver before joining Olsen’s staff in 2007, said Saturday that his top priority was to sharpen a toothless D.C. attack. United ranks 24th out of 26 MLS teams with 12 goals in 16 games, including just six in 11 matches since the league returned from its Florida bubble with in-market games in August.

In United’s 4-1 loss at New York City FC on Wednesday — Olsen’s final game in charge — D.C. had just 28 percent of the possession. Under Olsen’s direct style, United has lost the possession battle in each of the past five games.

That has put a strain on the D.C. back line, which has allowed an uncharacteristic 13 goals in that span and likely will be without Birnbaum for the rest of the regular season because of an ankle injury. So Ashton wants his players to embrace a more aggressive off-the-ball mentality, in hopes of winning possession closer to the opponent’s goal and avoiding sustained pressure in their own end.

“We want to obviously just start in a higher position for us over the course of the game,” Ashton said. “Naturally, I think that will take a little bit of the weight off of us defensively, because overall we’ve been pretty good defensively. We’re just having to survive too many moments.”

United got a lift Friday when Edison Flores, a big-money attacker acquired this past offseason, came off the injured list after missing six weeks with a facial fracture and concussion.

The Peruvian has struggled to acclimate to MLS, but his return is a welcome development for an injury-riddled D.C. midfield that remains without Paul Arriola (knee), Felipe Martins (knee), Ulises Segura (calf) and Mohamed Abu (knee). The club also is set to trade reserve playmaker Federico Higuaín to Inter Miami, where he will be reunited with his younger brother, Gonzalo.

“[We’re] essentially trying to squeeze as much out of every player as possible,” Ashton said. Discussing potential lineup adjustments, he added, “We honestly don’t have enough guys for there to be crazy changes.”

A condensed schedule, which will see United host the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday and then FC Cincinnati on the road next Sunday, also cuts back on the number of training sessions for Ashton to implement new ideas.

While the departure of a club icon such as Olsen would typically prompt a period of reflection, Ashton said he has asked his players to “not talk about past years, not talk about future years, not talk about playoffs” and instead told them to “go out and figure out a way to get one result.”

“It’s emotional for me,” said Birnbaum, who has played his entire seven-year MLS career under Olsen. “He drafted me from the beginning and gave me a shot, so he’ll always have a special place with me. … But we still know that there’s hope, and guys are ready to fight and keep going for the rest of the season.”

D.C. United at Chicago Fire

When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Soldier Field.

TV: WJLA 24/7 News. Live stream: dcunited.com

Records: United 2-9-5, 11 points; Fire 4-8-4, 16 points.