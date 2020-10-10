Long was Martinez’s first hitting coach with the Nationals. Hale was Martinez’s bench coach for two seasons before he was shifted to coach third base. As of now, the staff holdovers are bench coach Tim Bogar, bullpen coach Henry Blanco, first base coach Bobby Henley and assistant hitting coach Pat Roessler. The decision to not renew Long was first reported by MLB.com. The decision to not renew Hale was first reported by MLB Network.

Martinez has a long history with Bogar and Blanco, who are expected to stay with the Nationals. Henley has been with the team since it moved from Montreal to D.C., serving in various capacities across the majors and minors. Roessler was hired last winter — conceivably when Martinez had more say with his staff — but came recommended by Long after Joe Dillon left to be the Philadelphia Phillies’ hitting coach. Long and Roessler worked together in New York and, when the Nationals brought on Roessler, Martinez mentioned Long’s rave reviews of the veteran coach.

Then, ahead of the final guaranteed year of his initial contract, Martinez reshaped his staff. He moved Bogar to bench coach, Hale to third base and Henley, the longtime third-base coach, over to first. The Nationals also chose to give Menhart a one-year contract after he’d replaced Derek Lilliquist midseason. It was a bit odd to see a slight shake-up after the Nationals won the World Series. But Martinez repeatedly called it an effort to avoid complacency.

The Nationals struggled in 2020, going 26-34 under the weight of many injuries. That made this offseason a natural time for change.