Shorthanded Virginia Tech, missing 15 players amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, gave up 656 total yards, the second most in program history, including 214 and 169 rushing, respectively, to running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams.

AD

The Hokies (2-1) scored the most points by a losing team in series history after closing to 42-37 with 15 seconds left in the third quarter on Hooker’s 33-yard pass to wide receiver Tayvion Robinson. Hooker, making his season debut, came off the bench to play the entire second half in relief of Braxton Burmeister.

AD

Herbert added 138 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. The graduate transfer from Kansas had his third consecutive game with at least 100 rushing yards, helping the Hokies storm back from deficits of 25 midway through the third quarter and 21 in the first half.

The defensive meltdown spoiled the debut of Justin Hamilton, who coached his first game since being elevated to defensive coordinator in place of retired Bud Foster. Hamilton had spent the first two games offering instruction virtually while quarantining at his home with his family.

AD

The secondary, meantime, continued to operate at a considerably diminished capacity, even with the return of starting cornerbacks Jermaine Waller and Armani Chatman. Starting safeties Divine Deablo and Keonta Jenkins were unavailable, and the Hokies lost reserve defensive back Chamarri Conner in the first quarter.

AD

Conner, a junior, was disqualified for targeting with a little more than four minutes left when he launched himself into the helmet of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, who was sliding at the end of a run.

Moments later, the Tar Heels claimed a 21-0 lead courtesy of Williams’ 19-yard touchdown run with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter. By that time, North Carolina held a 224-13 margin in total yards.

AD

Virginia Tech trimmed the deficit to 21-14 on tight end James Mitchell’s one-yard touchdown run and an eight-yard run from Herbert, but the Tar Heels closed the half with consecutive touchdowns. The second came with 16 seconds left on a 43-yard pass from Howell to Dyami Brown, who beat Waller.

The first half also included the first appearance by Hooker. Coach Justin Fuente had named Hooker the starter before the season, but an undisclosed ailment kept the redshirt junior sidelined for the first two games in which Virginia Tech was without 23 and 21 players, respectively.

AD

Hooker opened the third quarter with an 11-play drive that ended on Brian Johnson’s career-long 55-yard field goal. That kick drew Virginia Tech to 35-17 and came three plays after a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hooker to Tre Turner was called back because of an illegal shift.

AD

The Tar Heels moved in front, 42-17, on Carter’s 16-yard run before Virginia Tech reeled off 20 in a row.

The swings in momentum were reminiscent of last year’s memorable meeting that Virginia Tech won, 43-41, in six overtimes. It marked the longest game in ACC history and the debut of the new overtime rules in which the teams exchange two-point conversion attempts beginning in the fourth overtime.

The Hokies escaped at Lane Stadium thanks to quarterback Quincy Patterson II’s two-point run. The redshirt sophomore entered the game third on the depth chart at the position but played extensively after an injury to Hooker and Ryan Willis struggling.