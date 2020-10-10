Ranked 54th in the world, the unseeded Swiatek is the lowest-ranked woman to make a French Open final since the WTA computerized its rankings in 1975. In her six previous major appearances, Swiatek, a recent high school graduate, hadn’t made it past the fourth round.
Kenin had a much better year at the majors and captured her first Grand Slam title by winning the Australian Open in February. Although she carries a 16-1 record at this year’s three majors into the final and is seeded fourth at the French Open, few pegged her as a favorite to take the title because of a disastrous 6-0, 6-0 loss at a warmup tournament in Rome.
Both defied the odds to make the final, and Swiatek did so in style. The teenager, who is so green she doesn’t even have a racket sponsorship, hasn’t lost a set and earned wins over 2018 champion Simona Halep and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova along the way. In the 12 sets she has played in the singles tournaments, she has lost just 23 games. The most recent woman to win the title in Paris without dropping a set was Justine Henin in 2007.
To defeat Swiatek, Kenin will have to rely on her excellent anticipation and timing to combat the teenager’s pure strength on her groundstrokes. Kenin is also hoping her experience on big stages in majors will be to her advantage: Before beating Garbiñe Muguruza to claim her first Grand Slam championship in Melbourne this year, Kenin defeated Serena Williams in the third round in Paris in 2019.
How to watch
The final airs at 9 a.m. Eastern on NBC (with streaming on Peacock).