They’ll have, potentially, three days back in their facility to prepare for Tuesday night’s rescheduled game in Nashville against the Buffalo Bills.

The New England Patriots likewise had no new positive test results Saturday morning and had their facility reopened. The testing results and reopenings were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. The Patriots had said Friday they were planning to practice Saturday after working remotely for three straight days. They’re scheduled to play Monday evening in Foxborough, Mass., against the Denver Broncos.

The playing status of Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is not clear yet. Under the NFL’s treatment protocols, he could be cleared to rejoin the team as soon as this week after testing positive for the coronavirus. Patriots Coach Bill Belichick told reporters that he did not anticipate Newton practicing Saturday but did not clarify Newton’s status beyond that. Belichick also did not specify whether Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham would be the starter if Newton remains unavailable.

AD

AD

“One thing we’ve learned this year is that we all have to be able to adapt to changes and adjustments and make adjustments,” Belichick said in a video news conference Saturday morning. “So that’s what we’re gonna do …. We’re literally taking this, I wouldn’t even say day by day. It’s more hour by hour.”

Newton’s positive test was confirmed last Saturday by a person with knowledge of the result. The Patriots announced that day they’d learned the previous night that a player had tested positive but they did not identify the player, and Newton missed Monday night’s rescheduled game in Kansas City, Mo. Hoyer started at quarterback in the loss to the Chiefs but was benched during the game in favor of Stidham.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed Wednesday that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus.

AD

AD

The NFL pushed back the Titans-Bills and Patriots-Broncos games from Sunday. It was the second straight week in which both teams had their games postponed. The Titans’ Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season.

If the Titans-Bills game can be played Tuesday night as now scheduled, the Bills’ game scheduled for Thursday night in Buffalo against the Chiefs would be pushed to next weekend.

The NFL and NFL Players Association are investigating the Titans for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols. That probe includes investigating whether some Titans players conduced impermissible off-site workouts while the team’s facility was closed, according to multiple people familiar with the matter. The Titans could face potentially significant discipline by the NFL if they’re found to have violated protocols. Coach Mike Vrabel said last week that the team had complied with protocols.