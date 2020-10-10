There’s no way to stop Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He’s the NFL’s top interior lineman, a 6-foot-1, 280-pound, game-wrecking nightmare who was voted the league’s best player by his peers last year. Two weeks ago, when asked about a game plan for Donald, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said, “Maybe he can miss the bus.”

Offenses try to contain Donald. They start by using double teams on most plays, either with a second offensive lineman or a chipping running back or tight end. This is to limit his effectiveness as much as it is to wear him down. Former New England Patriots offensive-line coach Dante Scarnecchia once said you can’t try to “out-athlete” defensive linemen: “That’s like a one-legged man in an ass-kicking contest. You have no chance.”

In Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots tired Donald out by running at him and calling screens or outside runs away from him, forcing him to chase plays down from behind. Offenses also try to limit him via quick-game passing, moving the pocket with play action and read-option concepts, which force Donald to choose what to do and allow an offense to counter.

Maybe the only weakness in Donald’s game is his aggression. He can sometimes be so intent on getting upfield, analysts say, it leaves him vulnerable to plays like a draw, which attacks the point on the line he just vacated. This is a nitpick.

Donald is a herculean challenge for Washington. Its offensive line is inexperienced (left tackle, left guard) and banged up (center, right guard), and the team must rely on a young quarterback in his first start since last December. After a week of internal turbulence, Washington Coach Ron Rivera kept his evaluation of Donald short.

“He’s special,” Rivera said. “You’ve got to be able to account for him.”

In Kyle Allen’s debut, don’t expect an overhaul of the offense. The concepts will likely look the same — lots of pre-snap motion, lots of check-downs, an occasional deep shot — but Allen has more familiarity with the Air Coryell-based scheme.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said he “wouldn’t say that we’re going to necessarily open up the playbook,” but Allen might recognize some adjustments Dwayne Haskins didn’t and get the offense into better position. This could mean, among other things, more targets for the running backs and receivers in the slot.

The question with Allen concerns ball security. In 12 starts last season, he threw 16 interceptions and fumbled 13 times. Turner saw the struggles as a sign Allen was trying to dig his team out of a hole, and the coordinator thought the quarterback grew throughout the year, putting the team in position to win on the road against tough foes like the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

“It’s not about doing something spectacular,” Turner said. “It’s just consistently doing your job.”

Washington might be in trouble on the offensive line. The team could be missing center Chase Roullier (knee) and right guard Wes Schweitzer (elbow). Either absence would hurt the unit against a Rams rush headlined by Donald and supplemented with talents like Michael Brockers and Samson Ebukam. On Friday, Schweitzer was trending up thanks to a full practice, but Roullier was a late addition to the injury report.

If Roullier doesn’t play, he could be replaced by Keith Ismael, the sixth-rounder from San Diego State, or practice-squadder Ross Piersbacher. The inexperience would put pressure on Ismael or Piersbacher to coordinate the line and communicate with Allen.

If Schweitzer doesn’t play, his replacement would be Joshua Garnett. The first-round pick in 2016 who’s been limited to seven games in the last three years by injuries was recently elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

If the forecast holds, this will be Washington’s first game in the elements. Showers are expected early in the afternoon, and Weather Underground predicts a 74 percent chance of heavy rain by 2 p.m. During his career, Rivera has been a big proponent of practicing in weather, but this week, “unfortunately, we didn’t.”

“We did practice a lot in the bad weather early on,” he added, “so hopefully we’ll be ready.”

Injury report: The biggest story here is wide receiver Steven Sims heading to injured reserve Friday. This means an offense with limited weapons lost one of its promising young players. The starting slot receiver and punt returner will not be eligible to return until the week after the bye.

Rookie defensive end Chase Young (groin) could return this weekend, though Washington might opt to handle the situation with extra caution, as it has with others due to this season’s circumstances. Tight end Marcus Baugh (noninjury) is absent from the team due to a death in the family, Rivera said.

Washington Washington Injury Status Marcus Baugh, TE Marcus Baugh, TE Non-injury related Out Steven Sims, WR Steven Sims, WR Toe Out (to IR) Greg Stroman, CB Greg Stroman, CB Foot Out Wes Schweitzer, RG Wes Schweitzer, RG Elbow Questionable Chase Young, DE Chase Young, DE Groin Questionable Cole Holcomb, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Knee Questionable Chase Roullier, C Chase Roullier, C Knee Questionable

The Rams are pretty healthy. The backup right tackle, Bobby Evans, is the only surefire absence, and two starters — inside linebacker Micah Kiser (groin) and cornerback Troy Hill (ankle) — are questionable.

Rams Rams Injury Status Bobby Evans, OL Bobby Evans, OL Shoulder Out Micah Kiser, LB Micah Kiser, LB Groin Questionable Troy Hill, CB Troy Hill, CB Ankle Questionable

