Haskins started the first four games of the season for Washington but was benched last week after leading the team to a 1-3 start. Coach Ron Rivera said he wanted to turn to a quarterback who was more familiar with the offense and who he felt could best help them during the next stretch of games; of Washington’s next four matchups, three are against divisional opponents.
Kyle Allen, a third-year quarterback who played for Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina, was appointed the starter for Sunday, and Alex Smith was named the backup as he continues to work his way back from a significant leg injury in 2018. Haskins dropped to the third quarterback on the depth chart, rendering him inactive for games.
Rivera said the starting job will be decided on a week-by-week basis, making Sunday’s game against the Rams critical for Allen as he vies to retain the lead role. In the coming weeks, as Smith receives more reps in practice, it’s plausible the team hands him the keys, especially if the offense isn’t running as efficiently as Rivera and his staff had hoped.
