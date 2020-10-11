“But as everyone knows,” Blank continued, “this is a results business and I owe it to our fans to put the best product we can on the field.”

AD

Quinn, who was in his sixth year with the Falcons and led them to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2016 season, was thought to have been on the hot seat last year but was supported at the time by Blank. In December, after successive 7-9 campaigns, Blank pointed to the 2019 squad’s rally from a 1-7 start in announcing that he was bringing back Quinn and Dimitroff.

AD

This year, however, has included huge comebacks by the opponents, as the Falcons quickly became the first team in NFL history (via ESPN) to blow two fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in one season. On Sunday, Atlanta had a 7-0 lead in the first quarter at home against the division rival Carolina Panthers, only to give up the next 20 points in a 23-16 loss.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan attempted to deflect blame from Quinn, telling reporters: “We had a chance late in the game and I didn’t pull my weight. We all need collectively to take a look in the mirror, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

AD

The 50-year-old coach said after the game that speculation about his job security was “the furthest thing from my mind.”

Quinn became the second NFL head coach fired this season and the second within a week, after the Houston Texans, then 0-4, let go of Bill O’Brien on Monday. O’Brien was also serving as their general manager.

AD

Head coaches whose jobs still appear to be in jeopardy include Adam Gase of the 0-5 New York Jets and Doug Marrone of the 1-4 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sunday’s loss left Quinn with a 43-42 record in Atlanta, after he went 29-19 over his first three seasons. That stretch included arguably the most infamous blown lead in NFL history, when Quinn’s team let a 28-3 advantage over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI slip away in a crushing, 34-28 defeat.

AD

Dimitroff came over from the Patriots in 2008 to take over the Falcons’ front office, and he hired Quinn in 2015. In his first year with the team, Dimitroff made Mike Smith the head coach, drafted Ryan with the third overall pick, signed running back Michael Turner and traded for tight end Tony Gonzalez as Atlanta embarked on the most successful three-year run in franchise history.

AD

The 54-year-old Dimitroff “came in at a time when the franchise needed to rebuild trust in this community,” Blank said Sunday.

“By bringing in Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and several others,” Blank declared, “we changed the trajectory of the franchise and set us up for a run of success the team had never achieved before. I am very appreciative of Thomas’ many contributions to the Atlanta Falcons and wish him great success in his future pursuits.”

AD

Of Quinn, Blank said, “He is a man of integrity, character and determination. He’s also a friend anyone would like to have. While we have not achieved the results we all expect, I’m very proud of how Dan has represented all of us and the passion he has poured into leading our team.”

The Falcons said that an interim head coach is expected to be announced on Monday and that Rich McKay, the team’s president and CEO, had temporarily assumed day-to-day oversight of football operations. Atlanta’s Week 6 game is at the Minnesota Vikings.

AD

“Our finish in 2019 earned an opportunity to show that momentum could be continued and built upon, but that has clearly not happened,” Blank said in his statement. “And overall, the last 3-plus seasons have fallen short of my commitment to Atlanta and to our fans everywhere. I want them all to know that my commitment to winning has not wavered and I will continue to provide every resource possible to that end.”