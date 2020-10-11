The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at AdventHealth Arena. Follow along for live updates.

  • How to watch: The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
  • What to watch for: With a victory, the Lakers would win their 17th NBA title in franchise history. It would be the fourth title for LeBron James.
  • Live scoring and stats
October 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 6

By Kareem Copeland

The Los Angeles Lakers will take another shot at winning the franchise’s 17th championship tonight when they face the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers squandered a 40-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist effort by LeBron James on Friday as Heat forward Jimmy Butler dominated with a triple double. Butler all but willed the Heat to a 111-108 victory with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

James faced some criticism for passing to a wide-open Danny Green for the final shot to win the game — a shot that Green missed. Green said he and his fiancee have received death threats since Game 5.

James remains the favorite to win his fourth Finals MVP to go along with his fourth title if the Lakers clinch. He has averaged 30.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists in the Finals while Anthony Davis has averaged 26.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Heat needs one more victory tonight to force an anything-can-happen Game 7 scenario. Point guard Goran Dragic is listed as doubtful with a torn plantar fascia. Miami got a huge 26-point effort from Duncan Robinson last game and will continue to need someone else to step up with a big game to assist with Butler’s continued brilliance. Center Bam Adebayo has struggled to regain his form since a neck injury forced him to miss Game 2 and 3.

The Miami Heat has won three championships as a franchise with the last coming in 2013.