The Los Angeles Lakers will take another shot at winning the franchise’s 17th championship tonight when they face the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers squandered a 40-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist effort by LeBron James on Friday as Heat forward Jimmy Butler dominated with a triple double. Butler all but willed the Heat to a 111-108 victory with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

James faced some criticism for passing to a wide-open Danny Green for the final shot to win the game — a shot that Green missed. Green said he and his fiancee have received death threats since Game 5.

James remains the favorite to win his fourth Finals MVP to go along with his fourth title if the Lakers clinch. He has averaged 30.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists in the Finals while Anthony Davis has averaged 26.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Heat needs one more victory tonight to force an anything-can-happen Game 7 scenario. Point guard Goran Dragic is listed as doubtful with a torn plantar fascia. Miami got a huge 26-point effort from Duncan Robinson last game and will continue to need someone else to step up with a big game to assist with Butler’s continued brilliance. Center Bam Adebayo has struggled to regain his form since a neck injury forced him to miss Game 2 and 3.