The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James take on the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday at AdventHealth Arena. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
  • What to watch for: With a victory, the Lakers would win their 17th NBA title in franchise history. It would be the fourth title for LeBron James.
  • Live scoring and stats
October 11, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Caruso to start, Dragic active

By Kareem Copeland

The Los Angeles Lakers will start guard Alex Caruso in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Caruso will replace center Dwight Howard in the lineup.

The move to go small will push Anthony Davis to the center role and match up closer to Miami’s smaller lineup. Howard has averaged 2.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14 minutes in the Finals and he and Davis side-by-side put a pair of 7-footers in the lineup. Caruso has averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in the Finals while shooting 42.9 percent from behind the arc.

In more roster news, point guard Goran Dragic is active for the first time since Game 1, when he tore his plantar fascia. Dragic was one of the top reasons the Heat advanced to the Finals as he has averaged 19.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the postseason.

October 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
Link copied
link

What to watch for in Game 6

By Kareem Copeland

The Los Angeles Lakers will take another shot at winning the franchise’s 17th championship tonight when they face the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers squandered a 40-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist effort by LeBron James on Friday as Heat forward Jimmy Butler dominated with a triple double. Butler all but willed the Heat to a 111-108 victory with 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

James faced some criticism for passing to a wide-open Danny Green for the final shot to win the game — a shot that Green missed. Green said he and his fiancee have received death threats since Game 5.

James remains the favorite to win his fourth Finals MVP to go along with his fourth title if the Lakers clinch. He has averaged 30.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists in the Finals while Anthony Davis has averaged 26.2 points and 9.8 rebounds.

The Heat needs one more victory tonight to force an anything-can-happen Game 7 scenario. Point guard Goran Dragic is listed as doubtful with a torn plantar fascia. Miami got a huge 26-point effort from Duncan Robinson last game and will continue to need someone else to step up with a big game to assist with Butler’s continued brilliance. Center Bam Adebayo has struggled to regain his form since a neck injury forced him to miss Game 2 and 3.

The Miami Heat has won three championships as a franchise with the last coming in 2013.