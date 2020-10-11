The Titans had reopened their facility Saturday after it was closed for 11 days, but a staff member tested positive Sunday. Tennessee is slated to play a rescheduled game against Buffalo on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be in the spotlight early, trying to extend their perfect start against the Raiders after defeating the Patriots and then weathering concern about exposure to the virus. Kansas City is one of six undefeated teams entering Sunday’s game.
Follow along for live updates and news from around the during the Sunday afternoon slate of games.
What you need to know
It's a lighter Sunday slate, thanks to two rescheduled games and two teams on scheduled bye weeks, but there should be plenty of fireworks nonetheless.
- Risks outside the bubble: One month into its season, the NFL has discovered firsthand the limitations of even a world-class testing system in fighting the spread of the coronavirus.
- Mind the gaps: If you want to gain a deeper understanding of football, you can start by learning the building blocks of every play: gaps.
