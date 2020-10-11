The New England Patriots’ facility was shut down Sunday morning after another positive test, and their Monday night game against Denver in Foxborough, Mass., has been postponed and will be rescheduled a second time, increasing the possibility of a Week 18 being added to the schedule.

The Titans had reopened their facility Saturday after it was closed for 11 days, but a staff member tested positive Sunday. Tennessee is slated to play a rescheduled game against Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be in the spotlight early, trying to extend their perfect start against the Raiders after defeating the Patriots and then weathering concern about exposure to the virus. Kansas City is one of six undefeated teams entering Sunday’s game.

