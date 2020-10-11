The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had new positive test results for the novel coronavirus and their facilities were closed again Sunday morning, forcing the NFL into further adjustments of its schedule.

The league announced that Monday evening’s game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass., was being postponed. That game already had been pushed back from Sunday. The NFL did not immediately specify when the game will be played. But it was mulling rescheduling that game for next Sunday, which would necessitate further changes to the Broncos’ schedule. They are, for now, scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in Denver.