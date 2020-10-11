Follow along for live updates and news from around the during the Sunday afternoon slate of games.
NFL alerts affected teams to possible schedule changes next Sunday
The NFL has alerted the teams involved in next Sunday’s scheduling issues that changes are possible but at this point has not officially moved the Patriots-Broncos game to that day, according to a person familiar with the deliberations.
The league has announced that it is postponing the Patriots-Broncos game, originally rescheduled for Monday evening, but has not specified when the game will be played. The NFL is mulling rescheduling the Patriots-Broncos game for next Sunday. But that would require the Broncos-Dolphins game now scheduled for next Sunday in Denver to be rescheduled.
The Broncos’ originally scheduled bye is in Week 8. The Dolphins’ scheduled bye is in Week 11. So the Broncos-Dolphins game cannot be conveniently rescheduled.
The NFL also has contemplated the contingency of adding a Week 18 to the regular season to accommodate rescheduled games.
Referees can penalize teams if coaches are maskless
Perry Fewell, the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating administration, sent a memo to teams Friday saying the league had reminded game officials that they can assess a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct if they’re approached during a game by a coach not wearing a face covering.
“Failure to adhere to the NFL-NFLPA covid-19-related protocols will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs, including fines, suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s),” Fewell also wrote in the memo.
The memo came after NFL Referees Association Executive Director Scott Green complained to the league about an incident in which Baltimore Ravens Coach John Harbaugh yelled at officials with his mask around his neck.
Harbaugh was hardly alone, though. Several coaches and teams have already been fined for not wearing masks or improperly wearing them during games and the league has warned teams that suspensions and draft pick forfeiture are possible punishment for violations of its coronavirus protocols.
Broncos’ Gordon, Simmons unhappy with schedule changes
Two members of the Denver Broncos registered their unhappiness after their game against the New England Patriots was moved because of a positive coronavirus test in the Patriots organization.
The Broncos were scheduled to play the Patriots in New England Sunday and that game was moved to Monday last week after a positive test. The Broncos were preparing to fly east Sunday — until the Patriots’ facility was shut down because of another positive test.
That upended the Broncos’ schedule, although the NFL has not announced its plans yet. The Broncos reportedly will play the Patriots in Week 6, which would mean that their game that Sunday against the Miami Dolphins would moved.
Running back Melvin Gordon tweeted: “Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game” and safety Justin Simmons added, “Injuries at an all time high and our bye week was burned up with practices.”
The Broncos have had a number of injuries, including to Von Miller and Courtland Sutton.
Sunday’s games unaffected, with no other positive test results league-wide
The NFL’s slate of remaining Sunday games is unaffected by coronavirus issues.
There were no positive test results returned league-wide Sunday morning other than those by the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, according to a person familiar with the results.
All of Sunday’s remaining games are to be played as scheduled. The Patriots-Broncos and Titans-Bills games previously were postponed from Sunday. The Patriots-Broncos game, first moved to Monday evening, now has been postponed again. The Titans-Bills game remains, at this point, scheduled for Tuesday night.
Patriots-Broncos postponed, Titans-Bills still set for Tuesday as of now
The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots had new positive test results for the novel coronavirus and their facilities were closed again Sunday morning, forcing the NFL into further adjustments of its schedule.
The league announced that Monday evening’s game between the Patriots and Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass., was being postponed. That game already had been pushed back from Sunday. The NFL did not immediately specify when the game will be played. But it was mulling rescheduling that game for next Sunday, which would necessitate further changes to the Broncos’ schedule. They are, for now, scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday in Denver.
The Titans, at least for now, remain scheduled to play Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern time against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville. That game was postponed from Sunday.
NFL might have no choice but to add a Week 18 to season
The NFL’s continued juggling of its schedule — with Sunday’s facility closures by the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans and the further postponement of Monday evening’s already delayed Patriots-Broncos game — could necessitate the league adding a Week 18 to the 17-week regular season.
The NFL was mulling rescheduling the Patriots-Broncos game for next Sunday. That would require the Broncos’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Denver, now scheduled for that day, to be rescheduled.
The league already had been contemplating adding a Week 18 to the season. That consideration was preliminary as of last Sunday, when two people familiar the NFL’s planning confirmed that it was under discussion. But the latest developments could make such a move inevitable.
Patriots’ facility closed again after positive test result
The New England Patriots had a new positive test result for the novel coronavirus and their facility was closed again Sunday morning, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The status of the Patriots’ already rescheduled game Monday evening against the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass., was not immediately clear.
The Patriots had returned to their facility Saturday after three days of working remotely. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed Wednesday via social media that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus. That came after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last weekend. A person familiar with the testing result confirmed Newton’s positive test Oct. 3. The Patriots announced that day that they’d received a positive test result the previous night, without identifying the player.
The NFL pushed back the Patriots’ game from Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. Eastern time. It was the second straight week that the Patriots were scheduled to play on a Monday because of a rescheduling. They lost at Kansas City last Monday night.