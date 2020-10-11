Those changes, along with the start of scheduled bye weeks, have made for a lighter Sunday slate. The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions have byes this week.

Time (Eastern) Time (Eastern) Teams TV 1 1 Rams at Washington Football Team Fox 1 1 Eagles at Steelers Fox 1 1 Cardinals at Jets Fox 1 1 Raiders at Chiefs CBS 1 1 Jaguars at Texans CBS 1 1 Bengals at Ravens CBS 1 1 Panthers at Falcons Fox 4:05 4:05 Dolphins at 49ers Fox 4:25 4:25 Giants at Cowboys CBS 4:25 4:25 Colts at Browns CBS 8:20 8:20 Vikings at Seahawks NBC

1 p.m. games

The Chiefs will look to extend their perfect start after a week of coronavirus-related concerns. Their Week 4 game against the Patriots was moved back a day after positive coronavirus tests on both teams. Then Gilmore, who played against Kansas City, tested positive. But there were no positive tests this week among Chiefs players — including superstar Patrick Mahomes, who gave Gilmore a much-publicized hug Monday night.

The Bengals’ Joe Burrow is the first rookie in NFL history to throw for more than 300 yards in three straight games. He has shown the poise and awareness expected of a No. 1 draft pick who led his college team to a national championship 10 months ago and last week was rewarded with his first victory as a pro. He will get a stern test against the Ravens, who are coming off a 31-17 victory over Washington, in what may well be the first edition of a spirited AFC North quarterback rivalry with reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Steelers are a little salty after getting an unplanned bye last week when their game against the Titans was moved to Week 7 because of Tennessee’s coronavirus outbreak. Ben Roethlisberger minced no words, saying, “Of course we got the short end of the stick” because the Steelers’ bye was moved from midseason to Week 4 and they now will have to play three straight road games. This week, they get a first-place opponent but can’t really complain — the Eagles of the NFC East are just 1-2-1.

Late afternoon games

The Giants-Cowboys matchup has the urgency of desperation. The winless Giants are at the bottom of the NFC East heap led by the aforementioned Eagles, with the uneven Cowboys tied with Washington at 1-3. Things are so dispiriting for Dallas that even fan LeBron James, an Ohio native, appeared on Twitter to be ready to switch bandwagons during the Browns’ 49-38 victory over the Cowboys last weekend. Quarterback Dak Prescott is on pace to pass for 6,760 yards on the season, which would obliterate Peyton Manning’s single-season record (5,477), set in 2013. Still, he says, “I’d give all those yards back for a different record.”

LeBron is right; the Browns’ bandwagon is a happy place. They have scored at least 30 points in three straight games for the first time in 52 years. They’re 3-1 for the first time since 2001 with a strong running game, improved play by Baker Mayfield and big plays on defense. Last week, Odell Beckham Jr. busted loose with three touchdowns. One was on a 37-yard pass from fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and another was the first rushing touchdown of his career on a 50-yard end around. A victory Sunday over the Colts, a sneaky 3-1 team, would lift the Browns to 4-1 for the first time since 1994, something that predates the move to Baltimore.

Finally, join the Tua Tagovailoa watch in Santa Clara, Calif., where the Dolphins travel to face the 49ers.

Sunday night

Russell Wilson brings his cooking show to prime time. Last week, he passed for 360 yards and two touchdowns (with a 112.4 passer rating) against the Dolphins, tying Manning’s record with 16 touchdowns through a team’s first four games, as the Seahawks moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2013. The problem for the Seahawks is a defense that leads the league in a bad way, giving up 1,604 passing yards through four games. In a high-scoring season with fewer penalties, 400-yard games aren’t what they used to be, but the trend is, linebacker Bobby Wagner admitted, “not something I want to be accustomed to.”

At 1-3, the Vikings need a win badly. While quarterback Kirk Cousins has struggled, the team does still have Dalvin Cook, who leads the NFL with 424 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He leads the league in first-down runs (25), missed tackles forced (21) and rushing yards after contact (269), according to Pro Football Focus. The Seahawks held Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott to 34 yards in Week 3, but he had only 14 carries, while Prescott attempted 57 passes.