The Patriots had returned to their facility Saturday after three days of working remotely. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed Wednesday via social media that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus. That came after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last weekend. A person familiar with the testing result confirmed Newton’s positive test Oct. 3. The Patriots announced that day that they’d received a positive test result the previous night, without identifying the player.

The NFL pushed back the Patriots’ game from Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. Eastern time. It was the second straight week that the Patriots were scheduled to play on a Monday because of a rescheduling. They lost at Kansas City last Monday night.

“One thing we’ve learned this year is that we all have to be able to adapt to changes and adjustments and make adjustments,” Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said in a video news conference Saturday morning. “So that’s what we’re gonna do …. We’re literally taking this, I wouldn’t even say day by day. It’s more hour by hour.”

The Patriots-Broncos game would not be easily rescheduled if it cannot be played by early this week. The Patriots are on their Week 6 bye after this game. The Broncos’ bye comes in Week 8.

The NFL has given preliminary consideration to adding a Week 18 to the 17-week regular season to accommodate games needing to be rescheduled, multiple people familiar with the deliberations have said.

The Tennessee Titans are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern time in Nashville in another game rescheduled from Sunday. The Titans returned to their facility Saturday, after it had been closed for 11 days, after a second straight day without any positive test results. They’d had 21 members of the organization, including a dozen players and nine non-players, test positive during the 11-day shutdown. Going back to Sept. 24, they’d had 23 members of the organization test positive.

Tuesday’s Week 5 game is the second straight game involving the Titans to have been rescheduled. The NFL moved their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville to Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season.