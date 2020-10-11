The NFL already has given preliminary consideration to adding a Week 18 to the 17-week regular season to accommodate games needing to be rescheduled, multiple people familiar with the deliberations have said. Sunday’s developments potentially could intensify that consideration.

The Titans are scheduled to play Tuesday at 7 p.m. Eastern time against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville. That game was postponed from Sunday.

The Titans and Patriots reopened their facilities Saturday. For the Titans, that came after an 11-day shutdown. They’d gone two straight days without a positive coronavirus test result. But they announced Sunday morning that a staff member tested positive.

“We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps,” the Titans said in a written statement.

Going back to Sept. 24, the Titans have had 24 members of the organization test positive; that includes 13 players and 11 non-players. They had 21 members of the organization, including a dozen players and nine non-players, test positive during the previous 11-day shutdown.

“That’s just the situation we’re in,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said in a video news conference Saturday. “We didn’t choose this. But we’re living in the middle of a pandemic and this came up.”

Tannehill said Saturday the Titans’ experience had been “a roller coaster, for sure.” He also said that he’d “lost some faith in the testing system” put in place by the league and the NFL Players Association.

“I just believe that if anybody went into the season thinking that there weren’t going to be a couple positive tests or an outbreak somewhere [among] all 32 teams, I think that was kind of foolish to think,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said in a video news conference Saturday. “Obviously we wasn’t trying to be the team that had the outbreak. We’re not trying to get covid-19.”

Coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday that the Titans had moved 30 lockers to their indoor practice facility, among other steps, to comply with distancing measures in the enhanced protocols to which they now are subjected.

The NFL and the NFLPA are reviewing the Titans’ outbreak and the team could face disciplinary measures by the league if it is found to have violated protocols. Vrabel and players said Saturday the team had been transparent during the review but declined to discuss details of off-site workouts reportedly conducted by some Titans players during the shutdown of the team’s facility, potentially in violation of what the team had been instructed.

If the Titans-Bills game is played Tuesday as now scheduled, the Bills’ game scheduled for Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Buffalo would be played next weekend.

If the Titans-Bills game cannot be played Tuesday, it could not be conveniently rescheduled. The Titans have no remaining bye weeks. The NFL moved their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Nashville to Oct. 25 in Week 7 of the season; that was the Titans’ originally scheduled bye week.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to teams Monday that protocol violations necessitating schedule changes or affecting other teams could result in game forfeits or the loss of draft picks.

The Patriots’ positive test and closure of their facility Sunday morning were confirmed by a person familiar with the situation. The Patriots had returned to their facility Saturday after three days of working remotely. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore confirmed Wednesday via social media that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus. That came after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive last weekend. A person familiar with the testing result confirmed Newton’s positive test Oct. 3. The Patriots announced that day that they’d received a positive test result the previous night, without identifying the player.

This marked the second straight week that the Patriots had been scheduled to play on a Monday because of a rescheduling. They lost at Kansas City last Monday night.

“One thing we’ve learned this year is that we all have to be able to adapt to changes and adjustments and make adjustments,” Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said in a video news conference Saturday morning. “So that’s what we’re gonna do …. We’re literally taking this, I wouldn’t even say day by day. It’s more hour by hour.”