Breaking down the rivalry

Djokovic and Nadal face off for the 56th time in their long careers Sunday, a tantalizing matchup even if the stakes weren’t so high. A 13th crown at Roland Garros would tie Nadal with Roger Federer’s record 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles and a second French Open title for Djokovic would make him the only one of the Big Three to win all four majors at least twice.

There’s a lot of history between these two — Djokovic called the Spaniard his greatest rival Friday — so in the interest of distilling as much relevant information as possible, here are a few handy numbers to know ahead of the match.

29: Djokovic leads the overall series 29-26, but Nadal leads 6-1 at the French Open and 9-6 in matches at the majors. They’re tied four apiece in Grand Slam finals.

56: The pair have faced off 56 times at the ATP tour level, more than any other twosome in the Open era, which began in 1968.

2: Djokovic is playing for his second French Open title, which would give him a double career grand slam. He lifted the trophy one other time at Roland Garros, in 2016.

13: Nadal’s 13th French Open title would extend his own record.

99: Nadal is 99-2 at the French Open. His first loss since he began playing the tournament in 2005 (yes, he won it the first time he played) was in 2009, to Robin Soderling. The second loss was in 2015, when Djokovic beat him in the quarterfinals.

37: Djokovic is 37-1 in 2020. His only loss came when he was disqualified from the U.S. Open after accidentally hitting a lineswoman.

20: Nadal has the chance to tie Federer’s record 20 Grand Slam men’s singles titles. Federer, who is 39, sat out most of the season after having two knee operations. Nadal, who is 34, has 19. Djokovic, who is 33, has 17. Here’s their breakdown by major:

Federer has eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five U.S. Open titles and one French Open title.

Nadal has 12 French Open titles, four U.S. Open titles, two Wimbledon titles and one Australian Open title.

Djokovic has eight Australian Open titles, five Wimbledon titles, three U.S. Open titles and one French Open title.

2006: Sunday’s final brings the rivalry back to where it all began: The first time these two met on the ATP tour was at Roland Garros in 2006. Nadal won in two sets after Djokovic retired with a lower back injury.