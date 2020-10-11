Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks host Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: The Seahawks are 4-0 and Wilson has been mentioned alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an early-season MVP front-runner. Wilson has never received even a single MVP vote, but his 16 touchdown passes are tied for the most ever by a quarterback through a team’s first four games of a season. The Vikings are off to a disappointing 1-3 start behind quarterback Kirk Cousins.
  • Complete NFL schedule and results
October 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT
Link copied
link

Dalvin Cook’s touchdown puts Vikings in front

By Mark Maske

The Vikings have the early lead in Seattle with a terrific 12-play, 77-yard opening drive. Tailback Dalvin Cook scored a touchdown on an eight-yard run.

Kirk Cousins completed five of seven passes for 57 yards on the drive. (Vikings 7, Seahawks 0 with 8:48 left in the 1st quarter)

October 11, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Sunday night’s Vikings-Seahawks matchup

By Mark Maske

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson gets another chance to make his league MVP case before a national television audience on “Sunday Night Football” against the Vikings.

The Seahawks are 4-0 and Wilson has been mentioned alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an early-season MVP front-runner. Wilson has never received even a single MVP vote.

Wilson’s 16 touchdown passes are tied for the most ever by a quarterback through a team’s first four games of a season. Peyton Manning also did it in 2013. Wilson aims for a third straight home game with at least five touchdown passes.

The Vikings are off to a disappointing 1-3 start. Quarterback Kirk Cousins never has been known for his success in high-profile games or against top teams.