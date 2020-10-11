Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Washington and the Rams are underway from FedEx Field
The Rams won the toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Washington went three-and-out, with safety Jordan Fuller breaking up a Kyle Allen pass intended for Terry McLaurin on third-and-six. (Washington 0, Los Angeles 0, 13:32 left in the first quarter)
Dwayne Haskins won’t attend Sunday’s game because of illness
Four days after he was demoted to third-string, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was told by the team to stay home for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams at FedEx Field because he has been dealing with a stomach illness, according to people with knowledge of the situation. Those people also said that Haskins’s symptoms are not because of the novel coronavirus.
Haskins started the first four games of the season for Washington but was benched last week after leading the team to a 1-3 start. Coach Ron Rivera said he wanted to turn to a quarterback who was more familiar with the offense and who he felt could best help them during the next stretch of games; of Washington’s next four matchups, three are against divisional opponents.
Kyle Allen, a third-year quarterback who played for Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner in Carolina, was appointed the starter for Sunday, and Alex Smith was named the backup as he continues to work his way back from a significant leg injury in 2018. Haskins dropped to the third quarterback on the depth chart, rendering him inactive for games.
What to watch for when Kyle Allen and Washington host the Rams
After Washington fell to 1-3 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Coach Ron Rivera made a quarterback switch, benching second-year pro Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Alex Smith, who is on the active game-day roster for the first time since he was carted off FedEx Field with a serious leg injury on Nov. 18, 2018, will serve as Allen’s backup.
Haskins, who was already scheduled to be inactive, won’t even be at the stadium; after he informed the team he had a stomach virus, he was told to stay home.
The 24-year-old Allen spent the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, starting 12 games last year in place of the injured Cam Newton. While he hasn’t had much success as a starter at the NFL level, Allen is familiar with offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system, and Rivera decided he gives Washington the best chance to win now. Despite losing three straight, Washington is only a half-game out of the NFC East lead and three of its next four games are against division foes.
The Rams, coached by former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, are 3-1 after a 17-9 win over the New York Giants last week. Quarterback Jared Goff has completed 72 percent of his passes and thrown six touchdowns against two interceptions. Goff’s favorite targets, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, and tight end Tyler Higbee, have combined for 55 catches and six touchdowns. Washington’s defense should receive a boost with the return of rookie defensive end Chase Young, who missed last week’s game against Baltimore with a groin injury. Goff has only been sacked six times through four games.
Washington’s offensive line will have its hands full with a strong Los Angeles pass rush led by Aaron Donald, who has 3.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hits this season. Washington guard Wes Schweitzer and center Chase Roullier are both active.