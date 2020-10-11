After Washington fell to 1-3 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Coach Ron Rivera made a quarterback switch, benching second-year pro Dwayne Haskins in favor of Kyle Allen ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Alex Smith, who is on the active game-day roster for the first time since he was carted off FedEx Field with a serious leg injury on Nov. 18, 2018, will serve as Allen’s backup.

Haskins, who was already scheduled to be inactive, won’t even be at the stadium; after he informed the team he had a stomach virus, he was told to stay home.

The 24-year-old Allen spent the previous two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, starting 12 games last year in place of the injured Cam Newton. While he hasn’t had much success as a starter at the NFL level, Allen is familiar with offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system, and Rivera decided he gives Washington the best chance to win now. Despite losing three straight, Washington is only a half-game out of the NFC East lead and three of its next four games are against division foes.

The Rams, coached by former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, are 3-1 after a 17-9 win over the New York Giants last week. Quarterback Jared Goff has completed 72 percent of his passes and thrown six touchdowns against two interceptions. Goff’s favorite targets, wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, and tight end Tyler Higbee, have combined for 55 catches and six touchdowns. Washington’s defense should receive a boost with the return of rookie defensive end Chase Young, who missed last week’s game against Baltimore with a groin injury. Goff has only been sacked six times through four games.