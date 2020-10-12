Armstrong has entered concussion protocol, and while Mendenhall did not rule out the left-hander for Saturday’s road game against Wake Forest (1-2), the plan during practice this week is to have Stone work with the first team.

“Yeah, Lindell’s our quarterback,” Mendenhall said during a Zoom call with the media Monday afternoon, adding it’s his understanding Armstrong has not had a concussion previously. “If Brennan can’t go, then Lindell is next, and so we’ll be going day-by-day with Brennan, but in the meantime preparing Lindell.”

Armstrong frequently was under duress against North Carolina State and finished 6 for 9 with 57 yards. He also threw two interceptions for a third consecutive game since Mendenhall named Armstrong the starter on the heels of a training camp competition.

Stone made just his fifth appearance since coming to Virginia in 2017 after a decorated high school career at Woodberry Forest, which is approximately 40 miles north of Charlottesville. The junior also played the most snaps of his college career, completing 30 of 54 passes for 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Listed behind Stone and Armstrong on the depth chart Virginia released Monday afternoon are freshman Iraken Armstead and Keytaon Thompson, a graduate transfer from Mississippi State who also has lined up at wide receiver this year, catching a three-yard touchdown against Clemson.

“Coming off of losing a starting quarterback, as an offensive lineman, that gets to us because we feel like we should protect him better,” said Virginia left tackle Ryan Nelson, a junior. “Watching the play and watching it happen, it’s infuriating to see how he got hit and how he got it late and targeted.”

During his second series of the game, Stone directed a 75-yard scoring drive on nine plays, ending with his two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Billy Kemp. The first touchdown of Stone’s college career produced the Cavaliers’ first points of the game, trimming the deficit to 24-7.

Stone’s second touchdown pass, a one-yarder to tight end Tony Poljan, drew Virginia within 24-14 late in the third quarter. Early in the fourth quarter, North Carolina State defensive tackle Alim McNeill tipped Stone’s pass attempt and caught the deflection.

The NFL prospect ran the interception back 18 yards for a touchdown from which the Cavaliers were unable to recover.

“It suits his style best, but really we were playing from behind,” Mendenhall said of Virginia leaning pass-heavy with Stone in the game. “It suits his style, but it doesn’t mean that’s all we’re going to do. However, the nature of the game kind of just led to that’s what had to do.”

At 6 feet, 240 pounds, Stone more resembles a traditional drop-back passer rather than Virginia’s past two starting quarterbacks capable of beating defenses by running the ball.

Armstrong has rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown on 38 carries this season. He ran for 89 yards, the most in his career, on 22 carries during a 41-23 loss to top-ranked Clemson Oct. 3 at Memorial Stadium.

Last year Armstrong served as the backup to Bryce Perkins, the record-setting transfer from Arizona State who piloted the Cavaliers to their first ACC Coastal Division title and the first appearance in the Orange Bowl in program history.

“Having Lindell step in, and I’ve been with Lindell the entire time we’ve been here, it was great to see Lindell out there playing,” said Nelson, who met Stone during an official recruiting visit to Virginia. “I promised him when I first met him, ‘I’ll protect you no matter what. Any time you come in, I got you.’