It hasn’t quite worked out that way for the Saints, who take a record of 2-2 into their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans.

It has been a struggle so far for the Saints. Their early-season inconsistencies led to questioning, at times, of whether Brees is too old and no longer can throw the ball down the field effectively. Emmanuel Sanders, added in the offseason to be the complementary wideout that the Saints had lacked, failed to make much of an impact in early games. The offense too often consisted of little more than getting the ball to tailback Alvin Kamara and relying on him to make plays.

Things began to look up for the Saints eight days ago at Detroit when the scored 35 straight points, after trailing by 14-0, and held on to beat the Lions, 35-29. Brees played well and Sanders had six catches for 93 yards. There was reason to hope that Thomas would return to the lineup soon.

However, the Saints announced Sunday that Thomas has been ruled out of this game because of a team disciplinary measure. According to an ESPN report, Thomas had a practice-field altercation with a teammate. So if the Saints are going to nudge their record above .500, they’ll have to win without Thomas, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who set a league record last season with 149 catches.

The Chargers enter this game with three straight losses and a record of 1-3. Coach Anthony Lynn just named prized rookie Justin Herbert the team’s starter at quarterback for the foreseeable future. Herbert has been filling in for Tyrod Taylor, who has been sidelined since reportedly suffering a punctured lung while being given a pregame painkilling injection by a team doctor.