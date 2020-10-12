Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers and their newly named starter Justin Herbert at the Superdome on Monday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN; stream at espn.com/watch.
  • What to watch for: It has been an up-and-down start for the 2-2 Saints, who will again be without start wide receiver Michael Thomas. Brees has faced questions about whether he has lost the ability to throw downfield effectively. Herbert, chosen sixth overall in the NFL draft in April, has played well in relief of injured Chargers starter Tyrod Taylor, throwing for 931 yards and five touchdowns in three games while completing 72 percent of his passes. But L.A. is winless in his three starts.
October 12, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Monday night’s Chargers-Saints matchup

By Mark Maske

In this season of such instability for the NFL, a team with great continuity like New Orleans was supposed to have a major advantage. It hasn’t quite worked out that way for the Saints, who take a record of 2-2 into their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in New Orleans.

It has been a struggle so far for the Saints. Their early-season inconsistencies led to questioning, at times, of whether quarterback Drew Brees is too old and no longer can throw the ball down the field effectively. Emmanuel Sanders, added in the offseason to be the complementary wideout to star Michael Thomas that the Saints had lacked, failed to make much of an impact in early games with Thomas out injured. The offense too often consisted of little more than getting the ball to tailback Alvin Kamara and relying on him to make plays.

Things began to look up for the Saints eight days ago at Detroit when the scored 35 straight points, after trailing by 14-0, and held on to beat the Lions, 35-29. Brees played well and Sanders had six catches for 93 yards. There was reason to hope that Thomas would return to the lineup soon. However, the Saints announced Sunday that Thomas has been ruled out of this game because of a team disciplinary measure. According to an ESPN report, Thomas had a practice-field altercation with a teammate.

The Chargers enter this game with three straight losses and a record of 1-3. Coach Anthony Lynn just named prized rookie Justin Herbert the team’s starter at quarterback for the foreseeable future. Herbert, chosen sixth overall in the NFL draft in April, has played well in relief of injured starter Tyrod Taylor, throwing for 931 yards and five touchdowns in three games while completing 72 percent of his passes. But he also has thrown three interceptions and the Chargers are winless in his three starts.