The SEC long has mastered loudness; it just outdid itself with six of its seven games Saturday. It birthed noise that should cascade from Florida clear to Arkansas, down to Texas back into Mississippi and over to Georgia.

Florida fans get to debate whether their coach is a sage or a lunatic, with the consensus tilting toward lunatic if that defense doesn’t improve. (Surveys show caliber of defense as among the leading indicators of American citizens’ judgments of character.) Arkansas fans get the privilege of the utmost of fan endeavors: howling about a bum call. Alabama fans get to fret aloud about the defense. LSU fans get to fret aloud about the defense. Mississippi fans know there’s no point in fretting about the defense, ranked 76th out of 76, so they get to revel in Lane Kiffin’s offense, maybe with bourbon.

Mississippi State fans suddenly get to fret about the offense, the toast of the league only 16 days ago when it got 632 yards on LSU, which can fret even more about its defense knowing how Mississippi State frets about its offense.

After Dan Mullen and then-No. 4 Florida lost, 41-38, at Texas A&M, Mullen reminded that football coaches are extraterrestrials with little idea of the goings-on on Earth. So many of them are so lost whenever they venture beyond football that you could make an argument denying them voting rights — a losing argument, for sure, but an argument.

Mullen’s promising season had just taken a big dent, and the “crowd” at Texas A&M had gotten to him even while listed at 24,709 out of 102,733. He called for the full-on 90,000 at the Swamp on Saturday against LSU, his sense of the need for such a thing obviously clouded by not having checked LSU’s defensive statistics.

“I know our governor passed a rule, so certainly, hopefully, the university decides to let us pack the Swamp for LSU next week,” he said. “One hundred percent because that crowd was a major factor in the game. So I certainly hope our university follows the governor.” He suggested that 90,000 could “give us that home-field advantage that Texas A&M had today,” and given that the Swamp holds 88,548, he asked for only a mild, mid-pandemic overflow.

Florida, following its guidelines, had 15,120 for its home opener Oct. 3 against South Carolina, so Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said, “We continue to follow UF Health and campus safety guidelines.”

If those guidelines somehow could also rein in numbers such as the 543 total yards Texas A&M got, even those unable to enter the stadium would applaud. After Texas A&M became happily loud with Coach Jimbo Fisher’s first major win there, Florida fans probably don’t want to hear arguments such as, Well, LSU gave up 586.

Well, defending national champion LSU (1-2) gave up 586 to Missouri in a 45-41 loss, and that old defensive lineman at LSU and Northwestern State, Ed Orgeron, called it “embarrassing,” and others might blame Matt Rhule. If Rhule hadn’t been as brilliant at his job at Baylor as he was at Temple, the Carolina Panthers would not have hired him, and maybe LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda would not have gone to Baylor.

Now LSU has former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini coordinating the defense, and now Pelini stands as that American phenomenon, a coordinator embattled three games in. The same goes somewhat for first-year Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding because Alabama operates under a standard as much as a scoreboard, so a 63-48 win causes mass furrowing.

Once another Alabama-Ole Miss wild thing hit Saturday night, with more points than any regular season game in SEC history and with Bear Bryant unnerved and distraught from above, Alabama had given up 647 yards but knew the best thing to do in that case was to gain 723.

“I don’t know if they had our signals or what,” Alabama guru of defense and head coach Nick Saban told reporters in his media session. “That’s not anything unusual. It seemed like every time we called something, they had the best play they could have against it.”

It seemed like every time Mississippi State called something, Kentucky intercepted it. That wasn’t quite true, but when Kentucky got six interceptions in a 24-2 win, it reiterated that 24-2 can seem more a dud of a loss than 24-0. How can it be that after three games that include a road win over the defending national champions, new Mississippi State guru of offense and head coach Mike Leach could go into one of his dark-theater news conference moments and say, “We’re going to have to check some of our group and figure out who really wants to play here because any malcontents, we’re going to have to purge a couple of those.”

Helpfully, he added, “Offensively, we’re not coaching very well right now.”

They’re coaching very well at Georgia and even deserve forgiveness for a Georgia wide receiver (George Pickens) getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for squirting a Tennessee quarterback (Jarrett Guarantano) with water because no coach would have thought to warn against such lunacy. And they have been asking somebody to coach better for a good while at proud Auburn, even if it’s untrue they had a Lyft ready to shepherd head coach Gus Malzahn out of town if things didn’t end up right in that strife against Arkansas.

With an improved Arkansas under new head coach Sam Pittman one of the better stories in a year with so relatively few, things almost didn’t end up right. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix turned a very late attempt to spike the ball into some protracted slapstick, leaving padded and helmeted humans strewn about while referees tried to discern whether it was a fumble or intentional grounding. They ruled both grounding and wrongly, and Anders Carlson kicked a 39-yard field goal for a 30-28 Auburn win, which Arkansas fans can lament all week if not also next. We’re all looking for something to do with our spare time.