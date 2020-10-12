NFL Week 5: What you need to read

The latest: What to know from Sunday | What to watch on MNF | Titans have no new positive tests, keeping Tuesday’s game against Bills on track | Russell Wilson pulls out a dramatic Seahawks win | Dak Prescott suffers severe ankle injury | Alex Smith returns to the field | Which NFL teams have coronavirus cases and the league’s response

Power rankings: Week 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1

Columns: Dak Prescott delivered a hell of a message this season, and it will outlast his injury | In an era of failed governance, the NFL has a chance to show what leadership looks like | The NFL is a league of strict routine. That’s not going to work in a pandemic.

• The NFL knew its testing system would have holes. The last few weeks have proved it. | NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why. | Which NFL stadiums will allow fans

• The start of Dwayne Haskins’s NFL career puts him in the company of some all-time busts

• For years, NFL teams have coveted the prototypical quarterback. Now there isn’t one. | The NFL is enjoying a scoring boom. You can thank the officiating.

How to watch football smarter: Why football plays work, or don’t

