But the Titans held an outdoor practice for an hour and 45 minutes later Sunday with limited staff on hand, after being given permission to so by the NFL, the team announced.
The New England Patriots likewise had no new positive coronavirus tests in Monday morning’s results, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. The Patriots also closed their facility Sunday morning after it had reopened Saturday.
The Patriots are scheduled to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Mass. That game first had been postponed to Monday night, then was pushed back further after the Patriots had a positive test result Sunday morning. The further postponement of the Patriots-Broncos game was among eight game reschedulings announced Sunday by the league; a series of schedule maneuvers was required to accommodate the playing of the Patriots-Broncos game on Sunday since the Broncos previously had been scheduled to face the Miami Dolphins that day.
The NFL has been contemplating the possibility of adding a Week 18 to the regular season schedule to accommodate rescheduled games but apparently would like to wait until that is necessitated by the postponement of any games that cannot be rescheduled otherwise.