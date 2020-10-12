A spokesman for the San Diego Police Department confirmed to The Washington Post reports that Pham was stabbed outside a San Diego strip club at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The San Diego Union-Tribune cited two people who spoke with Pham in reporting that the incident occurred after he left the club and encountered people in an argument close to where he had parked his car. After Pham asked them to move away from his car, per the newspaper’s sources, he was attacked.

None of Pham’s organs were damaged in the attack, the Union-Tribune reported.

“I’d like to thank the incredible medical staff at UC San Diego Health for taking such great care of me last night,” Pham said in his statement. “I truly appreciate the hard work of the [San Diego Police Department], as well, as they continue their search for the suspects.”

The SDPD spokesman told The Post via email that a detective with the department has been assigned to the case and will interview Pham and seek witnesses.

“Additionally, the detective will be looking for any evidence at or around the scene,” the spokesman said. “We are in the early stages of the investigation.”

In a statement, the Padres said they are “aware of the incident” and that Pham “is expected to make a full recovery.”

“The San Diego Police Department is actively investigating the incident, and we will have no further comment at this time,” the team said.

Pham completed his first season with the Padres last week when they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series. He batted .375 over six postseason games, after batting .211, with three home runs, 12 RBI and a .624 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, in 31 regular season games.

The first Vietnamese American player to participate in a major league game since 2006 (per MLB.com), Pham was traded to the Padres from the Tampa Bay Rays in December. He came to the Rays in 2018 via a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals, who drafted him out of a Las Vegas high school with a 16th-round pick in 2006 and promoted him to the major leagues in 2014.