“It’s a hell of a story,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said afterward.

Like the rest of us, Smith admitted to having some doubts during his recovery that he would ever play again.

“I’d be lying if I said there weren’t a lot of days when I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Smith said.

Fail: Jared Goff’s spike

Goff was terrific in the Rams’ win, completing 21 of 30 passes for 309 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Washington’s struggling secondary, but the quarterback committed one amusing blunder. After his two-yard touchdown run gave Los Angeles a 20-7 lead in the second quarter, Goff attempted to celebrate by spiking the football. Instead, he lost his grip on the ball and nearly pelted a cameraman who was capturing the moment.

“It wasn’t great," Goff told reporters after the game, via Lindsey Thiry. "I have the excuse of it was wet on my side, so I’ll be okay. I went for a super spike. I was trying to really get one. If I would’ve done a medium spike, it would have been fine … I’m sure I’ll hear about that for a long time.”

Hail: Montez Sweat

During a long day for the Washington defense, which allowed at least 30 points for a fourth straight game, Sweat was one of the few bright spots. He had Washington’s only sack and made a great hustle play to prevent a touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, with the outcome no longer in doubt and the Rams looking to burn clock, Los Angeles running back Cam Akers shook off a couple of would-be tacklers near the line of scrimmage and broke into the open field. Sweat, who was being blocked away from the play, sprinted to chase Akers down and tackle him after a 46-yard gain.

Fail: Washington’s offense

Washington’s offense could hardly have been more inept in the second half, during which the team’s seven possessions resulted in six punts and a turnover on downs. Washington ran 22 plays for a whopping minus-6 yards and failed to convert a first down after halftime. Smith was sacked five times in the second half and averaged a paltry 2.2 yards per attempt in the game, completing 9 of 17 passes for 37 yards. Washington finished with 108 total yards, its third-lowest total since the merger, according to Pro Football Reference.

Hail: Families in the stands

The result wasn’t what they were hoping for and the weather was terrible, as it rained for much of the afternoon, but a limited number of close family members of players, coaches and team employees were permitted to watch the game from the FedEx Field stands for the first time this season. Smith’s family gave him a standing ovation when he entered the game before halftime. Chase Young’s mom, Carla, who attended her first NFL game when she traveled to Cleveland a couple weeks ago to watch Washington take on the Browns, waved pompoms and sported a mask and shirt with her son’s face on it.

Fail: Feeling sick

Dwayne Haskins was demoted to third-string on Wednesday, despite coming off one of his best performances in Washington’s previous game. The next day, the second-year quarterback tweeted that one of his dogs, Nipsi, had died unexpectedly. Then on Sunday, Haskins was told to stay home from the game because he had been dealing with a stomach illness. Feel better, Dwayne.

Hail: Temarrick Hemingway

Excluding running backs, who accounted for the bulk of the targets in Washington’s ineffective passing attack, Terry McLaurin led the team’s receivers with three catches for 26 yards. Washington’s most meaningful reception belonged to tight end Temarrick Hemingway, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to replace Marcus Baugh on the active roster. A sixth-round draft choice by the Rams in 2016 out of South Carolina State, Hemingway made his first career catch against his former team, good for a 10-yard gain early in the second quarter.

Fail: The NFC East

The worst division in football could occupy a spot here all season. The Eagles lost to the Steelers, 38-29, while the Cowboys rallied to beat the Giants after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a severe ankle injury. Those results put Dallas atop the NFC East with a 2-3 record for the time being and set up a battle to stay out of the basement between Washington (1-4) and New York (0-5) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.