Johnson told officials he was experiencing covid-19 symptoms, according to the PGA Tour.
Johnson won three tournaments after the PGA Tour’s restart — including the season-ending Tour Championship — and last played at the U.S. Open in September, finishing in a tie for sixth. He holds the club record at Shadow Creek Golf Course, which will host the CJ Cup. The tournament was moved from its usual home in South Korea because of the pandemic.
Vegas oddsmakers had set Johnson as either the favorite or co-favorite to win the tournament before he withdrew. Jon Rahm now is considered the favorite at somewhere around 10-1. J.T. Poston will replace Johnson in the field at the no-cut tournament, which is open to only 78 golfers.
A number of competitors have tested positive for the coronavirus since play resumed, but the PGA Tour has not had to cancel any tournaments. World No. 17 Tony Finau, who withdrew from last week’s Shriners Hospital for Children Open following a positive test, also has withdrawn from the CJ Cup, according to Rob Bolton of PGATour.com.
