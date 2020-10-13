Prescott was on his way to a record-setting campaign through four weeks, but after suffering a season-ending injury in a Week 5 win over the New York Giants, his future is murky.

The good news for Prescott is that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reaffirmed Tuesday that he and his organization still view the fifth-year player as their quarterback of the future, and they expect him to be back at full strength by next summer. The bad news is that Jones suggested his stance on how much Prescott deserves to be paid, and for how long, also might not have changed.

Asked on Dallas’s 105.3 The Fan to what degree Prescott’s injury may have “altered” Jones’s outlook, the 78-year-old owner replied, “None.”

“We’ve known for a long time that you can have a great player at this spot, but then not have him at periods of time during his career,” Jones said. Referring to past injuries suffered by former Cowboys quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Tony Romo, he added, “You don’t always have them.”

“So, you’ve got to rely on other parts of your team,” Jones continued. “That’s why we do not go into a contract negotiation with the idea that it stands alone. It has to be a part of your tools that you have, which is your salary cap, to put a team on the field and try to figure out the best way to win. And really that’s the underlying issue here.”

Prescott and the Cowboys have been portrayed as disagreeing strongly on contract terms going back as far as August 2019, when NFL Network reported he was looking for $40 million annually while Dallas’s offer was more in the $30 million range. More recently, in mid-July, NFL Network reported that the team’s “final offer” was worth between $33 million and $35 million annually, with over $100 million guaranteed.

That report arrived just before the NFL’s deadline for contract extensions for players who signed franchise-tag offers came and went, at which point Prescott was locked into a one-year pact worth $31.4 million. Just as significantly, that report arrived just over a week after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a mammoth, 10-year contract extension worth $45 million annually and possibly even more with incentives.

Then in September, the Houston Texans signed quarterback Deshaun Watson to a four-year, $160 million extension. That reset the market for non-Mahomes quarterbacks, over a year after the Cowboys were dinged in some quarters for not locking up Prescott before his position got more expensive in the wake of landscape-changing contracts for the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Carson Wentz.

The extensions handed to Wilson and Wentz were for also for four years each, which is reportedly what Prescott wants, while the Cowboys have been said to be pushing for a five-year pact. The shorter term could let Prescott reach the market again sooner for another lucrative deal, but Dallas may have gained some leverage with his injury.

Not that Jones sounded worried about Prescott’s ability to get back up to speed ahead of next season’s training camp.

“I really don’t have any [concerns],” he said Tuesday. “I don’t at all. … The nature of what they found when they did the surgery, it’s all positive relative to a recovery. Nothing’s positive about it — don’t misinterpret — but it’s a positive as to his chances as to getting it back to normal. We’ve had similar injuries. You do this long enough, and you’ve seen them.

“We’ve had similar injuries before, and this one of those that you can mend and come back and be as good as gold.”

Asked about the criticism Dallas has garnered for playing such hardball with Prescott, Jones replied, “We’ve got to be reminded that to have a team, we’ve got to really manage how we dole out our resources. Dak is deserving of anything that you want to put on a piece of paper, relatively speaking. He’s deserving of that. If you evaluate what he can do to help us win championships, you can see that it’s there. Plus, he’s a leader at the premier leader spot. We’ve got to make it work.

“So what am I saying? I’m saying exactly the same thing that I said the last time I was asked about this, before the season started. This is a part of the game, the business and the contract part.”