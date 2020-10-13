Those results were confirmed by a person familiar with the testing. The Titans-Bills game, pushed back by the league from Sunday, becomes the first NFL game to be played on a Tuesday since an Eagles-Vikings game in Philadelphia in 2010 that was delayed because of a December snowstorm. This game is to be televised nationally by CBS starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The Titans have had two straight days with no positive test results. They’ve had 24 members of the organization, including 13 players and 11 staff members, test positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. They had 21 members of the organization, including a dozen players, test positive during an 11-day shutdown of the team facility that ended Saturday.

“That’s just the situation we’re in,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said in a video news conference Saturday. “We didn’t choose this. But we’re living in the middle of a pandemic and this came up.”

AD

AD

The Titans last played a game Sept. 27, when they improved their record to 3-0 with a victory at Minnesota. The 11-day closure began two days later upon the return of eight positive test results.

The Titans’ facility was closed again temporarily after they had a positive test result returned Sunday morning. But they received clearance from the NFL, they announced, to hold an outdoor practice later Sunday and then had no new positive test results returned Monday or Tuesday.

“I just believe that if anybody went into the season thinking that there weren’t going to be a couple positive tests or an outbreak somewhere [among] all 32 teams, I think that was kind of foolish to think,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said in a video news conference Saturday. “Obviously we wasn’t trying to be the team that had the outbreak. We’re not trying to get covid-19.”

AD

AD

The NFL and the NFL Players Association continue to review the origins of the Titans’ outbreak and the team’s compliance with coronavirus protocols. The team could face discipline by the league if it is found to have violated protocols.

Byard said Saturday he’d taken note of comments by outsiders who said the Titans should have to forfeit games. Coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday that he’d told his players to be excited not only to return to work, but to prepare to try to win the game.