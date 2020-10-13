The fifth week of the 2020 NFL season concludes with the Tennessee Titans hosting the Buffalo Bills in Nashville in a rescheduled game. Follow along for live updates.

  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on CBS; stream at CBS All-Access
  • What to watch for: The Titans last played a game Sept. 27, when they improved their record to 3-0 with a victory at Minnesota. In the time since they have experienced an outbreak of positive coronavirus tests, the closure of their practice facility and two postponed games. The Bills enter Tuesday’s game with a record of 4-0, led by quarterback Josh Allen, who has shown significant improvement in his third pro season.
October 13, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
The Josh Allen Experience is getting a little less wild — and a lot better

By Adam Kilgore

Brent Vigen cringed when he heard the question posed by an audacious freshman, one of the Wyoming quarterbacks on a Zoom call with a celebrated Cowboys alum. Josh Allen remains connected to the program where he developed into a first-round draft pick, and in May he joined players to offer advice and answer questions. After Allen detailed his quarantine workouts and offseason approach, the freshman piped up.

When you look back, what do you think of that last stretch against Houston in the playoffs?

Vigen, Wyoming’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Allen’s tenure and now, braced. The end of the Buffalo Bills’ first-round loss to the Texans included moments of virtuosity and insanity that define what both fans and detractors call the Josh Allen Experience. He underhanded a lateral over his tight end’s head while two defenders tackled him. He rifled an ill-advised, across-his-body dart for a first down. He hurdled a linebacker. Ultimately, the Bills squandered a 16-0 lead and lost in overtime. And now, some 18-year-old had asked the program’s most famous alum about it.

But as Allen spoke, Vigen realized he had no need for worry. Allen took responsibility for the Bills’ collapse without deflection or anger. He diagnosed how he would have played differently. Most insightful, Allen pointed to the end of the first half. Coaches had play-called conservatively to set up a field goal rather than allow Allen to try for a touchdown. Allen explained he needed to change over the offseason for his coaches to see him in a new light, to trust him in those moments.

“I said, ‘Okay, this is a different Josh,’ ” Vigen said. “He got a taste last year, and now he’s hungrier than ever.”

October 13, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Tuesday night’s game

By Mark Maske

The Tennessee Titans will return to the field, on the heels of the NFL’s first novel coronavirus outbreak on a team, in a rare Tuesday night game. Their rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville is set to be played after the Titans received no new positive results Tuesday morning from their latest round of coronavirus testing.

Those results were confirmed by a person familiar with the testing. The Titans-Bills game, pushed back by the league from Sunday, becomes the first NFL game to be played on a Tuesday since an Eagles-Vikings game in Philadelphia in 2010 that was delayed because of a December snowstorm. This game is to be televised nationally by CBS starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The Titans have had two straight days with no positive test results. They’ve had 24 members of the organization, including 13 players and 11 staff members, test positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. They had 21 members of the organization, including a dozen players, test positive during an 11-day shutdown of the team facility that ended Saturday.

“That’s just the situation we’re in,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said in a video news conference Saturday. “We didn’t choose this. But we’re living in the middle of a pandemic and this came up.”

The Titans last played a game Sept. 27, when they improved their record to 3-0 with a victory at Minnesota. The Bills enter Tuesday’s game with a record of 4-0.