October 13, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
Derrick Henry plows over Josh Norman, Titans opt against long field goal and punt

By Mark Maske

Titans tailback Derrick Henry provided a highlight when he reached out and shoved Bills cornerback Josh Norman on a run and knocked Norman off his feet, much to the delight of the fans in the stands in Nashville and those on the Tennessee sideline. But it led to nothing as the Titans punted on that drive. Coach Mike Vrabel opted against a 55-yard field goal attempt, took a delay-of-game penalty and sent on the punt team. (Titans 14, Bills 10 with 3:55 left in the 2nd quarter)

October 13, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT
Bills get closer with field goal

By Mark Maske

The Bills again replied to a Tennessee touchdown, but this time with only a field goal. Kicker Tyler Bass connected from 43 yards. (Titans 14, Bills 10 with 8:35 left in the 2nd quarter)

October 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
Derrick Henry’s touchdown puts Titans back in front

By Mark Maske

The Titans look very good early in this game, even with the layoff. They’re back in the lead after a one-yard touchdown run by tailback Derrick Henry early in the second quarter. The Titans had to move only 30 yards after a 40-yard punt return by Kalif Raymond. They were pushed back by an offensive pass interference penalty but Raymond had a 20-yard catch for a first down on a third-and-20 play. (Titans 14, Bills 7 with 13:54 left in the 2nd quarter)

October 13, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
Bills respond with game-tying touchdown

By Mark Maske

The Bills answered the Titans’ touchdown with one of their own. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie scored from three yards out on what technically was a pass from Josh Allen, who got the ball to McKenzie with a short forward flip on an end-around. Earlier on the drive, Allen’s apparent touchdown pass to wideout Gabriel Davis was nullified by an illegal shift penalty. (Bills 7, Titans 7 with 6:02 left in the 1st quarter)

October 13, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT
No rust as Titans cash in on interception with early touchdown

By Mark Maske

The NFL’s first Tuesday game in 10 years is underway and the Titans, playing their first game since Sept. 27, have the early lead. Who needs practice?

The Titans cashed in on a tipped-ball interception thrown by Buffalo’s Josh Allen with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to wide receiver A.J. Brown. Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler got the interception after Allen’s pass deflected off Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts. The Titans took possession at the Buffalo 16-yard line. On second down from there, Brown got open with a double move against Bills cornerback Josh Norman and caught Tannehill’s pass for the touchdown. (Titans 7, Bills 0 with 12:45 left in the 1st quarter)

October 13, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
The Josh Allen Experience is getting a little less wild — and a lot better

By Adam Kilgore

Brent Vigen cringed when he heard the question posed by an audacious freshman, one of the Wyoming quarterbacks on a Zoom call with a celebrated Cowboys alum. Josh Allen remains connected to the program where he developed into a first-round draft pick, and in May he joined players to offer advice and answer questions. After Allen detailed his quarantine workouts and offseason approach, the freshman piped up.

When you look back, what do you think of that last stretch against Houston in the playoffs?

Vigen, Wyoming’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during Allen’s tenure and now, braced. The end of the Buffalo Bills’ first-round loss to the Texans included moments of virtuosity and insanity that define what both fans and detractors call the Josh Allen Experience. He underhanded a lateral over his tight end’s head while two defenders tackled him. He rifled an ill-advised, across-his-body dart for a first down. He hurdled a linebacker. Ultimately, the Bills squandered a 16-0 lead and lost in overtime. And now, some 18-year-old had asked the program’s most famous alum about it.

But as Allen spoke, Vigen realized he had no need for worry. Allen took responsibility for the Bills’ collapse without deflection or anger. He diagnosed how he would have played differently. Most insightful, Allen pointed to the end of the first half. Coaches had play-called conservatively to set up a field goal rather than allow Allen to try for a touchdown. Allen explained he needed to change over the offseason for his coaches to see him in a new light, to trust him in those moments.

“I said, ‘Okay, this is a different Josh,’ ” Vigen said. “He got a taste last year, and now he’s hungrier than ever.”

October 13, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Tuesday night’s game

By Mark Maske

The Tennessee Titans will return to the field, on the heels of the NFL’s first novel coronavirus outbreak on a team, in a rare Tuesday night game. Their rescheduled game against the Buffalo Bills in Nashville is set to be played after the Titans received no new positive results Tuesday morning from their latest round of coronavirus testing.

Those results were confirmed by a person familiar with the testing. The Titans-Bills game, pushed back by the league from Sunday, becomes the first NFL game to be played on a Tuesday since an Eagles-Vikings game in Philadelphia in 2010 that was delayed because of a December snowstorm. This game is to be televised nationally by CBS starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The Titans have had two straight days with no positive test results. They’ve had 24 members of the organization, including 13 players and 11 staff members, test positive for the coronavirus since Sept. 24. They had 21 members of the organization, including a dozen players, test positive during an 11-day shutdown of the team facility that ended Saturday.

“That’s just the situation we’re in,” Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said in a video news conference Saturday. “We didn’t choose this. But we’re living in the middle of a pandemic and this came up.”

The Titans last played a game Sept. 27, when they improved their record to 3-0 with a victory at Minnesota. The Bills enter Tuesday’s game with a record of 4-0.