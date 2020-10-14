Saban said in a statement that after learning earlier on Wednesday of his positive test, he “immediately left work and isolated at home."
“At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test to confirm my diagnosis,” said the coach, who has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships in his 11 seasons at Alabama after previously winning one at LSU.
Saban said he used a Zoom call Wednesday afternoon to inform his players of his condition and of the role Sarkisian will play in his absence.
Alabama (3-0), ranked second by the Associated Press, is set to host third-ranked Georgia (3-0) in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the SEC announced that a game scheduled for Saturday between No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU was postponed because of positive coronavirus tests and subsequent quarantining within the Gators’ program. Florida suspended football activities on Tuesday, citing “an abundance of caution.” The game tentatively has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Sarkisian previously served as head coach at the University of Washington and at USC, posting a combined record of 46-35.
“We’ve been diligent about mask-wearing and social distancing from the start,” Byrne said in a statement Wednesday, “and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you.”