“I feel like I’ve become a little bit of an expert with the lower leg, so I knew it looked like his ankle immediately,” Smith said Monday on the “Dan Patrick Show."

Prescott underwent surgery Sunday night to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Smith feels for his NFC East foe and was careful not to put any terrible ideas in his head about the recovery process ahead.

“I’ve been thinking about him a lot,” Smith said. “I’ve checked up on him through our mutual friends and seeing how he’s doing. I thought a lot about shooting him a text. Part of me also didn’t want to scare the hell out of him by shooting him a text and having him thinking he might be heading down this road.”

Smith laughed at that last part. He can smile now about his own long recovery after navigating an unusually difficult road that included 17 surgeries and a rehab stint at a military facility. Smith already faced an uphill battle to play football again after suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in a game on Nov. 18, 2018, but he subsequently developed a rare bacterial infection that had team physician Robin West fearing for the quarterback’s leg and life. Prescott’s recovery should be less harrowing.

“I feel like I’ll let the infection risk kind of get out of the way and hopefully reach out here soon,” Smith told Patrick of his plans to contact Prescott.

Smith said that he and Prescott had a “ton in common” before the Cowboys quarterback was injured on Sunday. Dan Mullen, Smith’s quarterback coach at Utah in 2003 and 2004, was the head coach at Mississippi State when Prescott played there from 2012 to 2015. Brian Johnson, Smith’s backup during his final season at Utah before he became the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, was Prescott’s quarterback coach at Mississippi State for two years.

“Dak is a guy I keep up with a lot,” Smith said. "[He’s] someone I have a ton of respect for, I love his game, I love him as a human being, everything he’s about.”