United (2-10-6) ended a five-game losing streak but extended its winless rut to nine (0-6-3).

Anthony Fontana scored for the Union (10-3-5) in the 49th minute, but Donovan Pines posted his first career goal in the 71st and Yamil Asad followed with a penalty kick in the 75th. McKenzie’s equalizer came in the 87th.

AD

“I thought we showed real character,” said United interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced the fired Ben Olsen last Thursday. “It would’ve been easy after they got the goal to just say, ‘Ah, here we go again.’ But you saw the guys bounce back immediately. ... I couldn’t asked for more the last two games.”

AD

How unexpected were goals in such fast order? United had not scored twice in a game in almost a month and, overall, it has posted multiple goals four times.

United played hard all night. And even after conceding Fontana’s goal, D.C. did not crumble — as it often has during this bumbling, six-week stretch. It ended a seven-game losing streak to the Union and proved, even after the coaching change and the absence of several key players, it can compete against MLS’s elite.

AD

“We’re starting on a new coach, a new slate,” said Pines, a second-year center back from the University of Maryland. “We want to give everything for Chad because he gave us so much to this club as well. We want to proceed in the right direction and fight for the club and fight for what we want to do in the next coming games and try to develop an identity for next year.”

AD

Chris Seitz made his fifth start in goal, replacing Bill Hamid, who was a late scratch for what the team said was an illness unrelated to the novel coronavirus.

Aside from Hamid’s absence, United’s injury problems continued to mount. Midfielder Júnior Moreno, who began the night with a team-high 16 starts, was not in uniform because of an unspecified minor ailment.

AD

He joined Paul Arriola (knee), Felipe Martins (knee), Mohammed Abu (knee), Ulises Segura (calf), Steven Birnbaum (ankle) and Yordy Reyna (undisclosed medical reasons).

Attacker Edison Flores made his first start since Aug. 25, when he suffered facial injuries and a concussion. He logged 45 minutes before yielding to Julian Gressel. A natural winger, Asad was terrific in central midfield, positioned deeper than he is accustomed.

Although it lost Sunday, United was encouraged by the second-half performance in Chicago. And on Wednesday, the unit was organized, disciplined and determined. The attack was good but incomplete as connections were missed and chances wasted in the first half.

AD

AD

Defensively, United did not concede a goal in the first five minutes, breaking a three-game streak of early deficits. So there was progress.

Those good vibes ended early in the second half.

Pines squandered two opportunities to clear the ball. Sergio Santos crossed to Fontana for a sliding finish from five yards. United pulled even when the 6-foot-5 Pines met Asad’s corner kick and sent a glancing header to the far side of the net.

“That gave so much life to us,” Pines said. “It really gave us hope to score another one.”

One minute later, Erik Sorga’s effort caromed off Alejandro Bedoya’s right arm for a penalty kick. After a delay for video replay, Asad pumped the shot into the left side and, for the first time since Sept. 19 against Toronto, United led.

AD

Philadelphia answered. McKenzie, a third-year center back, latched onto a stray clearance and drilled a one-timer that took a slight deflection and whistled past Seitz for his first career goal.

AD

“If we keep moving forward in all the little details with regards to getting results now,” Ashton said, “we will start to become more of a complete team.”

Notes: Russell Canouse exceeded the yellow-card limit and will miss the trip to Cincinnati (4-10-4) on Sunday, a meeting of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. …

The last time United played a home game without Olsen as a rostered player or on the coaching staff was the 1997 MLS Cup against the Colorado Rapids at sold-out RFK Stadium.