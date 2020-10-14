By later Tuesday afternoon, team activities had been paused “out of an abundance of caution, Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin announced in a statement.

The positive tests could jeopardize the Gators’ home game Saturday against LSU.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU,” Stricklin said. As of Tuesday, A&M had reported there had been no positive tests stemming after the Florida game.

The school’s health and football officials planned to reevaluate the situation Wednesday. Players were not identified because of federal medical and student privacy laws.

The test results came days after Mullen created a stir when he called for Florida fans to “pack the Swamp” for the 2-1 Gators’ game against LSU (1-2), set to be televised at 4 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN. Attendance at college and pro games in Florida have been limited to a small percentage of capacity though Gov. Ron DeSantis approved fully opening stadiums to fans late last month.

Attendance at the Gators’ home game two weeks ago against South Carolina was listed at 15,120 out of nearly 17,000 allowed by the school under early September guidelines. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has a seating capacity of 88,548. Tailgating has been banned on the Florida campus and spirit teams and cheerleaders were not allowed on the sidelines. The Gator Walk, in which the team moves through a tunnel of fans as they walk from the buses to the stadium, also was halted. Fans were required to wear face masks, especially upon entering and leaving the football stadium.

Mullen, though, wanted more, particularly after crediting the Texas A&M home crowd with helping the Aggies upset the Gators, 41-38, on a field goal as time expired. Kyle Field, one of the largest college football stadiums in the country, was approximately one-quarter full, with a crowd of around 25,000.

“I know our governor passed that rule so certainly, hopefully, the UF administration decides to let us pack the Swamp against LSU — 100 percent — because that crowd was certainly a factor in the game,” Mullen said Saturday.

“Absolutely want to see 90,000 in The Swamp,” he continued. “I don’t think the section behind our bench, I didn’t see an empty seat. It was packed. The student section, there must have been 50,000 behind our bench going crazy. Hopefully that creates a home-field advantage for us next week because now we passed a law in our state that we can do that. We want our students out there cheering us on to give us that home-field advantage.''

W. Kent Fuchs, the president of the university, quickly responded that the school “remains fully and firmly committed” to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines “for every part of our campus from classrooms to athletic venues.”

On Monday, Mullen claimed he was more focused on the game against the national champions.

“I think Texas A&M actually, they created a great atmosphere at the game, created an exciting atmosphere, you know?” he told reporters. “I thought they did a great job of doing that. … I haven’t talked to people because I’ve been really focused on trying to beat LSU.

“But, you know, whatever our government officials all say and what everybody does for the game, what we do need to do is however many people they allow into the stadium, we need to try to work as hard as we can — all the Gator fans and all of us — to create the best game-day atmosphere we can.”

Mullen went on to praise the school and team for its coronavirus protocols.