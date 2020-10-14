It was the second straight game that his throwing error opened the flood gates. In Game 2, a three-run homer in the first inning followed his blunder (one of two errant throws to first base in the game) and the Astros lost, 4-2. The Astros were leading in Game 3 when, deja vu, his throw to second base in the sixth inning was off the mark. The Rays went on to score five runs and won, 5-2.

AD

AD

Astros Manager Dusty Baker was unable to explain how Altuve could go from a regular season, albeit a shortened one, in which he did not have a throwing error, to … this.

“I don’t know, I really don’t know,” Baker said. “It’s tough to see this happen to such a great player and such a great guy, you know? I don’t know what it’s called. You can go in a defensive slump the same way you can go in an offensive slump. And then physical turns mental. We certainly got to get past this.”

It has been, as the Athletic’s Jayson Stark put it, “painful to watch” because, “all of a sudden, he cannot throw a baseball in the air to any base.”

Altuve’s problems extended to his ninth-inning at-bat, when the Astros brought the tying run to the plate after one-out walks to Abraham Toro and George Springer. Altuve struck out on a third strike in which it looked as if he might have checked his swing. Michael Brantley followed with a flyout to end the game. When nothing is going right, nothing is going right.

AD

AD

“His confidence is shot, you can see that when he has to make a throw, he has the yips,” Jimmy Rollins, the TBS analyst and former shortstop, said on TBS’s postgame show (via the Houston Chronicle). “It’s happened to the best of us. It’s happened to me. It’s happened to anyone who has ever played this game. You can get the yips and there’s no real solid way to get rid of it.”

Steve Sax, the former second baseman who suffered through an infamous case of the yips during the 1983 season with the Dodgers, agreed.

“I can feel for José,” Sax told ESPN’s Pedro Gomez. “There’s nothing worse in the world. It’s the most lonely place to be. It’s embarrassing. It’s just awful. I hope he can grasp this as soon as possible, because this thing is very simple. It’s right in front of him. So many people are going to say, ‘Oh, José, you have a mental block.’ He doesn’t. He has a temporary loss of confidence. It has nothing to do with his mental state. Something triggered him to start questioning his ability, that’s why he’s doing this. When he gets his confidence, this will disappear.”

AD

AD

Sometimes when that happens in sports, not everyone is sympathetic. Particularly when the team to which it’s happening is the Astros, perpetrators of an ugly sign-stealing scandal that lasted through the 2017 regular season and playoffs, which concluded with a World Series victory, and for at least part of the 2018 season.

Unquestionably, it hurts to fail on a grand postseason stage.

“We’re giving him all the support that we can,” Baker said. “Nobody feels worse than José because he takes it very serious and takes it to heart. He’s one of ours. We’ve all been through this before, [maybe] not in this spotlight like this. It hurts us all to see him hurting. We’ll give him all the support that he needs.”