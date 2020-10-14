Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln will host a watch party for Nebraska’s season opener, a road game against Ohio State on Oct. 24. Only 2,500 people will be allowed in the 15,500-seat indoor stadium — which is owned by the city of Lincoln but operated by ASM Global, a venue-management company — and spectators will be seated in a physically distant pod arrangement. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

A number of college and NFL teams have allowed fans into their stadiums for football games amid the pandemic, though capacities have been limited and most of those teams play at large outdoor stadiums. According to the Centers for Disease Control, “indoor spaces are more risky than outdoor spaces because indoors, it can be harder to keep people at least 6 feet apart and the ventilation is not as good as it is outdoors.”

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts last month ended nearly all of the state’s social-distancing restrictions, allowing larger indoor venues such as concert halls to allow gatherings of up to 75 percent of their rated capacity. However, that edict did not apply to Lancaster County, where Lincoln is located, and that part of the state has yet to open things up as much.

Still, Lancaster County allows for stadiums to be filled to 50 percent capacity, and Pinnacle Bank Arena would be about 16 percent full if 2,500 are there for the Cornhuskers watch party.

While Nebraska has not seen sharp increases in coronavirus spread, numbers are on the rise there as in much of the rest of the country. According to statistics kept by The Washington Post, about 7.2 percent of Lancaster County’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic have been recorded in the past week. In the state overall, new daily reported cases have risen 8.2 percent over the past week, with hospitalizations up 9.4 percent.

According to the coronavirus dashboard maintained by the city of Lincoln, the city is approaching a severe risk of viral spread.

