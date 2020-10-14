Those two teams, both as 3½-point road favorites, represent this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

Kansas City Chiefs (-3½) at Buffalo Bills

Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3½

On paper this might look like an even matchup, yet it’s worth noting the Chiefs have played against a tougher schedule than the Bills this season. Kansas City has played just one team with a record below .500, while the Bills have two wins against below-.500 teams, including the hapless New York Jets.

Despite that, the Bills defense was allowing six more points per game than expected after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play against them, per data from TruMedia, even before the Titans crushed them on Tuesday night. The Chiefs are allowing just three more points per game than expected this season by that metric, putting them in the top half of the league.

Los Angeles Rams (-3½) at San Francisco 49ers

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -3½

San Francisco’s defense has been ravaged by injuries. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah plus cornerbacks Dontae Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley and K’Waun Williams have all been sidelined, allowing the Miami Dolphins and the league’s 18th-best offense (per Pro Football Focus) to score a robust 3.6 points per drive in a win over San Francisco last Sunday.

The Rams, meanwhile, have the NFL’s third-best offense, per PFF, with the seventh-best pass-blocking unit of 2020.

Season best bets record: 8-7.

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 6 slate.

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers (-2½)

Pick: Chicago Bears +2½

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-7½)

Pick: Indianapolis Colts -7½

Detroit Lions (-3½) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +3½

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-3½)

Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3½

Washington Football Team at New York Giants (-3)

Pick: New York Giants -3

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -3

Baltimore Ravens (-7½) at Philadelphia Eagles

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -7½

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3½)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -3½

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots (-9½)

Pick: New England Patriots -9½

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-9)

Pick: Miami Dolphins -9

Green Bay Packers (-1½) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pick: Green Bay Packers -1½

Arizona Cardinals (-2½) at Dallas Cowboys